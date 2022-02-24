Tesco and Waitrose recall products over salmonella fears

Tesco is among retailers recalling an item after it was found to contain salmonella. - Credit: PA

Pork from Tesco and pesto from Waitrose are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the store where they were purchased from for a full refund.

Waitrose is recalling its Waitrose and Partners Green Pesto with Basil because salmonella has been found in the product.

Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

Waitrose has recalled its Green Pesto with Basil after salmonella was found in the product. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Waitrose & Partners Green Pesto with Basil

Pack size: 145 g

Use-by date: 27 February 2022

Dogs Choice UK is recalling a number of frozen raw dog foods because salmonella has been found in the products.

The products pose a risk to both humans and animals, either through direct handling of the pet food, or indirectly from pet bowls, utensils, or contact with the animals who have eaten the affected item.

Product details

Frozen Chicken and Beef

Pack size: 500 g

Batch code: 080222+2

Best-before date: 8 August 2022

Frozen Chicken and Beef Ready Meal

Pack size: 500 g

Batch code: 080222+2

Best-before date: 8 August 2022

Frozen Chicken Liver

Pack size: 500 g

Batch code: 080222+2

Best-before date: 8 August 2022

Tesco is recalling its Hog Roast Style Pork with Apple Sauce because the crackling crumb sachet that comes with the pack may contain salmonella.

The retailer advises those who bought the product to not eat it and instead return it to the store it was purchased from.

A joint of pork from Tesco has been recalled after it was found it may contain salmonella. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork with Apple Sauce (suitable for freezing)

Pack size: 425 g

Use-by dates: 06 January 2022, 09 January 2022, 15 January 2022, 17 January 2022, 6 February 2022, 8 March 2022, 9 March 2022

TK Maxx has recalled a hanging chair after the product presented risk of injuries.

The Urban Balcony Folding Hanging Chair poses a high risk of injuries as the straps may fail during use, causing the chair to collapse.

The product was on sale in TK Maxx and Homesense stores between April 2021 and July 2021.

TK Maxx has issued a recall notice for a hanging chair after it was found to pose a risk of injuries. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Batch No: 50245431

Description: Urban foldable hanging chair with black frames and grey cushion

Freshers Foods Ltd is recalling some pork snacks from the brand Snaffling Pig after some of the products were found to contain salmonella.

The products are packed in foil packets and glass jars.

12 of the Snaffling Pig snacks which have been recalled after some were found to contain salmonella. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Snaffling Pig Pork Scratchings Perfectly Salted

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Low and Slow BBQ

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Marvellous Maple

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Hot to Trot Habanero

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig BBQ (glass jar)

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Habanero (glass jar)

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Marvellous Maple (glass jar)

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Mustard (glass jar)

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Salted (glass jar)

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Pig of Doom (glass jar)

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Pigs in Blanket (glass jar)

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Salt and Black Pepper (glass jar)

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Marvellous Maple

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Snaffling Pig Salt and Vinegar (glass jar)

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Saucy Sriracha

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Snaffling Pig Bumper Pack Crackling

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Ghost Chili

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Mighty Mustard

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Low and Slow BBQ

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Black Pepper and Sea Salt

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Salt 'N' Vinegar

Pack sizes: all

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022