Tesco and Waitrose recall products over salmonella fears
- Credit: PA
Pork from Tesco and pesto from Waitrose are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the store where they were purchased from for a full refund.
Waitrose is recalling its Waitrose and Partners Green Pesto with Basil because salmonella has been found in the product.
Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
Product details
Waitrose & Partners Green Pesto with Basil
Pack size: 145 g
Use-by date: 27 February 2022
Dogs Choice UK is recalling a number of frozen raw dog foods because salmonella has been found in the products.
The products pose a risk to both humans and animals, either through direct handling of the pet food, or indirectly from pet bowls, utensils, or contact with the animals who have eaten the affected item.
Most Read
- 1 9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now
- 2 Man failed to look after snakes found in 'disgusting' conditions, court hears
- 3 Two people remain in critical condition after serious A47 crash
- 4 'Sadness' as diggers move in and demolition starts on clifftop properties
- 5 'Very loving' engineer, 17, died after hitting road sign
- 6 'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens
- 7 £198m Norwich Western Link road gets renewed backing from council
- 8 County lines dealer caught with list of city alleyways for trading drugs
- 9 'It's devastating': Neighbours tell of shock at Lynn house fire
- 10 Norwich cake shop giving goodie bags to first 50 customers on opening day
Product details
Frozen Chicken and Beef
Pack size: 500 g
Batch code: 080222+2
Best-before date: 8 August 2022
Frozen Chicken and Beef Ready Meal
Pack size: 500 g
Batch code: 080222+2
Best-before date: 8 August 2022
Frozen Chicken Liver
Pack size: 500 g
Batch code: 080222+2
Best-before date: 8 August 2022
Tesco is recalling its Hog Roast Style Pork with Apple Sauce because the crackling crumb sachet that comes with the pack may contain salmonella.
The retailer advises those who bought the product to not eat it and instead return it to the store it was purchased from.
Product details
Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork with Apple Sauce (suitable for freezing)
Pack size: 425 g
Use-by dates: 06 January 2022, 09 January 2022, 15 January 2022, 17 January 2022, 6 February 2022, 8 March 2022, 9 March 2022
TK Maxx has recalled a hanging chair after the product presented risk of injuries.
The Urban Balcony Folding Hanging Chair poses a high risk of injuries as the straps may fail during use, causing the chair to collapse.
The product was on sale in TK Maxx and Homesense stores between April 2021 and July 2021.
Product details
Batch No: 50245431
Description: Urban foldable hanging chair with black frames and grey cushion
Freshers Foods Ltd is recalling some pork snacks from the brand Snaffling Pig after some of the products were found to contain salmonella.
The products are packed in foil packets and glass jars.
Product details
Snaffling Pig Pork Scratchings Perfectly Salted
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Low and Slow BBQ
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Marvellous Maple
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Hot to Trot Habanero
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig BBQ (glass jar)
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Habanero (glass jar)
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Marvellous Maple (glass jar)
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Mustard (glass jar)
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Salted (glass jar)
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Pig of Doom (glass jar)
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Pigs in Blanket (glass jar)
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Salt and Black Pepper (glass jar)
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Marvellous Maple
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Snaffling Pig Salt and Vinegar (glass jar)
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 September 2022
Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Saucy Sriracha
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 25 June 2022
Snaffling Pig Bumper Pack Crackling
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Ghost Chili
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Mighty Mustard
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Low and Slow BBQ
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Black Pepper and Sea Salt
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Salt 'N' Vinegar
Pack sizes: all
Best-before dates: all dates up to and including 23 July 2022