Waitrose and Halfords recall items over health and safety concerns
Waitrose, Halfords, and Shein are among several retailers which have recalled products due to urgent health and safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.
Waitrose is recalling its Thrive Fish Pie because it contains egg and which is not identified on the label.
As a result of a packaging error some packs contain a beef lasagne with egg as an ingredient meaning the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.
Product details:
Waitrose Thrive Fish Pie
Pack size: 250 g
Batch code: L1272
Best-before-end date: March 2023
Allergen: egg
Dunelm is recalling a B22 to E27 Light Bulb Cap Adapter made by Status International as there is a risk of electric shock resulting from direct contact with internal live parts.
Product details:
Product code: B22TOE27LCC
Barcode: 5022822192669
Article: 30466307
Smyths Toy Superstores is recalling a Baby Clementoni Blooming Flower Senses Rattle after the manufacturer alerted it to a risk of the white decoration on the toy detaching and becoming a choking hazard.
Product code: 188894
Sold from: 24 June 2020
The Toddler Girl Ruffle Trim Trench Coat and a Mini Flap Satchel bag from Shein are being recalled because they contain lead.
Lead is harmful to human health and accumulates in the body which can cause developmental neurotoxicity and may also affect breastfed or unborn children.
The items were sold on shein.co.uk from October 2020 to September 2021 and November 2019 to September 2021 respectively.
Halfords is recalling its I-Size Revolve Child Seat after identifying a risk of the rotating locking mechanism being able to be pushed open when in the locked position.
This could lead to the seat being able to come unlocked and therefore rotate which could be dangerous in a car crash.
Halfords is asking that the product is brought back to a local store, where shoppers will be given a full refund and offered 15pc off the purchase of a replacement seat.
Product details:
Halfords I-Size Revolve Child Seat
Halfords item code: 327022
A recall has been issued by the Office for Product Safety and Standards for a Laptop Charger AC Adapter-65 W made by FXL Power.
The product presents a serious risk of burns as the charger has a counterfeit plug with an insufficient fuse.
The charger may therefore explode and catch fire, posing a burn hazard to users.
Product details:
Brand: FXL Power
Batch No: X0018UPISD
SKU: FX00031-UK
The Office for Product Safety and Standards has also issued a recall for the Adventuridge Hiking Baby Carrier.
The product poses a risk of injuries as the supplier has identified that a component may fail on a small number of carriers meaning the product does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.
Product details:
Barcode: 4088500636642 Blue
Brand: Adventuridge
Product code: 804707
Shein is also recalling two of its children's sleepwear sets which fail to meet the standards necessary for flammability, presenting a risk of burn injury.
The sets were sold on the company's website between August 2019 and September 2021.
Customers should contact the company to arrange a return. Upon return of these garments, customers will receive a refund of the purchase price and a £10 gift card via email.
Product details:
SKU (on label): Sknight10190731477 and Sknight10191129405
Sold between August 2019 and September 2021