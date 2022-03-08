Amazon and Kenwood recall homeware items due to safety concerns
- Credit: PA
A smartwatch and a cooking accessory are among items that retailers have recalled due to safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the store where they were purchased from for a full refund.
Fitbit announced a voluntary recall of its Ionic Smartwatches which the company started producing in 2017 and stopped making in 2020.
The battery can overheat which poses a burn hazard.
Product identifier:
Model number FB503
A colour-changing mood pillow sold through Amazon is being recalled due to a serious risk level for choking and suffocation.
Five small parts pose a choking hazard and the thickness of the plastic packaging poses a suffocation risk.
Product identifier:
ASIN: B077L9ZK6T
Model: MP150
The Julienne disc attachment for a Kenwood food processor has been voluntarily recalled.
It cannot be ruled out that pieces of the disc will not detach during use, creating a potential ingestion risk.
Product identifier:
Models: FPM800 and FPM810
Manufactured January 2019 to December 2021