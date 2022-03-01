Asda recalls items of children's clothing due safety concerns
- Credit: PA
Jumpers from Asda and Popchips available at most supermarkets are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the store where they were purchased from for a full refund.
Asda is voluntarily recalling two children's hoodies as the drawstrings of both items pose a risk of entrapment.
Product identifiers
Barcode:
Mint - 505189727012, 5059189726176, 5059189726152, 5059189726138, 5059189726190
Pink - 5059189727173, 5059189727135, 50591897111, 5059189726695, 5059189727159
KP Snacks is recalling its Popchips Veg Vibes Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar as they contain milk which is not mentioned in the ingredients list.
As a result of a packaging error, some packs contain Sour Cream and Onion flavoured chips.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an intolerance or allergy to milk or milk constituents.
Most Read
- 1 Police hunt for wanted Norwich man
- 2 Man arrested after woman's suspicious death in Dereham
- 3 'It was a mistake': Delia admits regret at famous Norwich City rally cry
- 4 Man arrested after north Norfolk crash
- 5 Fighter jet forced to perform emergency landing in Suffolk
- 6 Woman strangled till she passed out in attack by ex-partner
- 7 Woman suffers serious spinal injuries in eight-vehicle crash near Wells
- 8 Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week
- 9 Three former Norwich players to join Wroxham FC for charity match
- 10 Fish and chip shop owners open new seaside bakery
Product details
Batch code: YP1D 1344 00:43 to 02:30
Best-before date: July 9, 2022
Allergen: milk
Montezum'a Chocolates Ltd is recalling its Hot Pickle (Chilli and Lime) Milk Chocolate because of undeclared almonds.
As a result of a packaging error, some packs may contain almonds as an ingredient. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds or nuts.
Product details
Product name: Montezuma's Hot Pickle (Chilli and Lime) Milk Chocolate Bar
Pack size: 90g
Best-before date: June 24, 2022
Four two-wick scented candles from Anthropologie are being recalled as they present a risk of cuts, fire and burns. This is because when lit, the glass jars containing the candles to crack or shatter while in use.
The product does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.
Product identifiers
Style Number: 4552728890013
Scents: Fireside Chats, Weekend Getaway, Fall Feels, Sweater Weather
Colours: Blue, Green, Orange, Pink
SKUs: 63344923, 63344980, 63344964, 63344949