Asda recalls items of children's clothing due safety concerns

Asda is among brands recalling items due to health and safety concerns this week. - Credit: PA

Jumpers from Asda and Popchips available at most supermarkets are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the store where they were purchased from for a full refund.

Asda is voluntarily recalling two children's hoodies as the drawstrings of both items pose a risk of entrapment.

Asda is recalling two items of children's clothing due to a risk of entrapment. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers

Barcode:

Mint - 505189727012, 5059189726176, 5059189726152, 5059189726138, 5059189726190

Pink - 5059189727173, 5059189727135, 50591897111, 5059189726695, 5059189727159

KP Snacks is recalling its Popchips Veg Vibes Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar as they contain milk which is not mentioned in the ingredients list.

As a result of a packaging error, some packs contain Sour Cream and Onion flavoured chips.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an intolerance or allergy to milk or milk constituents.

KP Snacks is recalling a flavour of Popchips due to an undeclared in ingredient. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Batch code: YP1D 1344 00:43 to 02:30

Best-before date: July 9, 2022

Allergen: milk

Montezum'a Chocolates Ltd is recalling its Hot Pickle (Chilli and Lime) Milk Chocolate because of undeclared almonds.

As a result of a packaging error, some packs may contain almonds as an ingredient. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds or nuts.

Montezuma's Chocolates is recalling a flavour of its chocolate due to an undeclared in ingredient. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Product name: Montezuma's Hot Pickle (Chilli and Lime) Milk Chocolate Bar

Pack size: 90g

Best-before date: June 24, 2022

Four two-wick scented candles from Anthropologie are being recalled as they present a risk of cuts, fire and burns. This is because when lit, the glass jars containing the candles to crack or shatter while in use.

The product does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Candles from Anthropologie are being recalled due to a risk of cuts, fire and burns. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers

Style Number: 4552728890013

Scents: Fireside Chats, Weekend Getaway, Fall Feels, Sweater Weather

Colours: Blue, Green, Orange, Pink

SKUs: 63344923, 63344980, 63344964, 63344949