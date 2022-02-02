Number of children's clothes among products recalled after safety concerns
- Credit: Trading Standards
A number of children's clothes including puffer coats and jogging bottoms are included in the list of items retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.
Six coats from the brand Ripstop have been recalled as they present a risk of entrapment due to an elastic adjuster and toggle on the hood, which are not permitted on garments for children.
They may also result in injury as the elasticated straps may "snap back" causing injury to the face or neck.
The items were sold through M&M Direct.
Product details:
Ripstop - Wassim Parker Jacket, Black (1) - RS475
Ripstop - Wassim Parker Jacket, Navy - RS476
Ripstop - Wassim Parker Jacket, Black (2) - RS477
Ripstop - Goose Puffer - RS30001
Ripstop - Appeton Puffer, Black - RS394
Ripstop - Appeton Puffer, Black/Red - RS394
A UV light used for sterilising surfaces has been recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.
The Lena Lighting UV Cleanlight - UV-C Sterilon poses a serious risk of expose to UV radiation which can result in damage to the eyes and/or skin.
Product identifiers
Brand: Lena Lighting / UV Cleanlight
Models:
UV-C Sterilon 36 w without sensor
UV-C Sterilon 72 w without sensor
UV-C Sterilon 108 w models without sensor
Bench has recalled six of its junior coats as they present a risk of entrapment due to an elastic adjuster and toggle on the hood, which are not permitted on garments for children.
They may also result in injury as the elasticated straps may 'snap back' causing injury to the face or neck.
The items were sold through M&M Direct.
Product identifiers:
Bench - Raker Jacket, Camo/Orange - EN30766
Bench - Raker Jacket, Black/Orange - EN30765
Bench - Raker Jacket, Black - EN30754
Bench - Raker Jacket, Navy (2) - EN30707
Bench - Raker Jacket, Navy (1) - EN30004
Bench - Raker Jacket, Blue - EN30786
Also sold through M&M Direct, two pairs of Skechers children's jogging bottoms have been recalled due to risk of entrapment. The draw cord of the trousers is longer than the permissible limit of 20cm and may cause a child to become entrapped.
The pink variation of the item has also been recalled due to a risk of strangulation.
Product identifiers:
Skechers - Junior Reni Jogging Bottoms, Black - SK30148
Skechers - Junior Reni Jogging Bottoms, Pink - SK30147