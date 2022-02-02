Number of children's clothes among products recalled after safety concerns

These coats that have been recalled by Bench. Top: Raker Jacket in Camo/Orange, Black/Orange, and Black. Bottom: Raker Jacket Navy and Blue. - Credit: Trading Standards

A number of children's clothes including puffer coats and jogging bottoms are included in the list of items retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Six coats from the brand Ripstop have been recalled as they present a risk of entrapment due to an elastic adjuster and toggle on the hood, which are not permitted on garments for children.

They may also result in injury as the elasticated straps may "snap back" causing injury to the face or neck.

The items were sold through M&M Direct.

The coats that have been recalled by Ripstop. Top: Wassim Parker Jacket in Black and Navy, Bottom: Goose Puffer, Appeton Puffer black, Appeton Puffer black/red. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details:

Ripstop - Wassim Parker Jacket, Black (1) - RS475

Ripstop - Wassim Parker Jacket, Navy - RS476

Ripstop - Wassim Parker Jacket, Black (2) - RS477

Ripstop - Goose Puffer - RS30001

Ripstop - Appeton Puffer, Black - RS394

Ripstop - Appeton Puffer, Black/Red - RS394

A UV light used for sterilising surfaces has been recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

The Lena Lighting UV Cleanlight - UV-C Sterilon poses a serious risk of expose to UV radiation which can result in damage to the eyes and/or skin.

The Lena Lighting UV Cleanlight has been recalled due to exposure to UV radiation. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers

Brand: Lena Lighting / UV Cleanlight

Models:

UV-C Sterilon 36 w without sensor

UV-C Sterilon 72 w without sensor

UV-C Sterilon 108 w models without sensor

Bench has recalled six of its junior coats as they present a risk of entrapment due to an elastic adjuster and toggle on the hood, which are not permitted on garments for children.

They may also result in injury as the elasticated straps may 'snap back' causing injury to the face or neck.

The items were sold through M&M Direct.

Product identifiers:

Bench - Raker Jacket, Camo/Orange - EN30766

Bench - Raker Jacket, Black/Orange - EN30765

Bench - Raker Jacket, Black - EN30754

Bench - Raker Jacket, Navy (2) - EN30707

Bench - Raker Jacket, Navy (1) - EN30004

Bench - Raker Jacket, Blue - EN30786

Also sold through M&M Direct, two pairs of Skechers children's jogging bottoms have been recalled due to risk of entrapment. The draw cord of the trousers is longer than the permissible limit of 20cm and may cause a child to become entrapped.

The pink variation of the item has also been recalled due to a risk of strangulation.

Skechers have recalled two pairs of jogging bottoms due to safety concerns. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers:

Skechers - Junior Reni Jogging Bottoms, Black - SK30148

Skechers - Junior Reni Jogging Bottoms, Pink - SK30147