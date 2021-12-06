Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns

Lidl is among the retailers who have recalled products over health and safety concerns. - Credit: Archant

Dates from Lidl and protein powder from Sainsbury's are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Cool Kitchen is recalling its Mango and Passionfruit Cheesecake and Chocolate Almond Torte as they have been mis-packaged. Mango and Passionfruit Cheesecake packaging contains the Chocolate and Almond Torte, which contains almonds and soya not mentioned on the label.

The Chocolate and Almond Torte packaging contains the Mango and Passionfruit Cheesecake, which contains wheat, which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds, and/or, soya and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat.

Product details

Mango and Passionfruit Cheesecake

Pack size: 560 g

Batch code: 000001

Best-before date: 07 March 2022

Chocolate and Almond Torte

Pack size: 600 g

Batch code: 000006

Best-before date: 06 April 2022

Lidl is recalling its Deluxe Stuffed Dates because salmonella has been found in the product. Symptoms caused by salmonella include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

Customers should refrain from eating the product and instead take it back to their local store for a full refund.

Product details

Deluxe Stuffed Dates

Pack size: 240 g

Batch code: 21301/196

Best-before date: 21 January 2022

Another product being recalled is the Moolin Rouge Pie Chef Kit by Pieminister. The kits contain milk which is not included on the label.

This means that the products are a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details

Pieminister Moolin Rouge Pie Chef Kit For Two

Pack size: 578 g

Best-before dates: 04 December 2021, 09 December 2021, 09 January 2022, 17 January 2022, 25 January 2022 and 09 February 2022

Pieminister Moolin Rouge Pie Chef Kit For Two (with pie dish)

Pack size: 578 g

Best-before dates: 15 January 2022 and 03 February 2022

Nutrisure is recalling its Naturya Hemp Protein Powder as it contains gluten which is not mentioned on the label. This makes the product a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to gluten.

The batch of protein was only sold in Sainsbury's stores.

Product details

Naturya Hemp Protein Powder

Pack size: 100 g

Batch code: W02135

Best-before-end date: March 2024

Allergen: gluten

G-Fashion are recalling its steel toes cap safety trainers as the product presents a serious risk of injuries. When tested, the safety trainers did not pass the penetration resistance test.

The tip of a test nail penetrated through the trainers when subjected to the 500-800 newtons of force, less than the permissible minimum of 1100 newtons.

The physical failure of the trainer from impact or penetration can lead to potentially serious injuries to the foot or toe.

Product identifiers

Barcode: 5060846403736

Brand: G-Fashion

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a notice for the recall of a fidget toy advent calendar. One of the fidget toys (the peanut shell) contains an excess concentration of phthalates which poses a serious chemical risk.

A young child playing with the toy is exposed to the phthalates, which are potentially harmful. The product does not meet the requirements of the REACH Enforcement Regulations 2008.

Product identifiers

Barcode: 5055757645634