Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
Dates from Lidl and protein powder from Sainsbury's are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.
Cool Kitchen is recalling its Mango and Passionfruit Cheesecake and Chocolate Almond Torte as they have been mis-packaged. Mango and Passionfruit Cheesecake packaging contains the Chocolate and Almond Torte, which contains almonds and soya not mentioned on the label.
The Chocolate and Almond Torte packaging contains the Mango and Passionfruit Cheesecake, which contains wheat, which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds, and/or, soya and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat.
Product details
Mango and Passionfruit Cheesecake
Pack size: 560 g
Batch code: 000001
Best-before date: 07 March 2022
Chocolate and Almond Torte
Pack size: 600 g
Batch code: 000006
Best-before date: 06 April 2022
Lidl is recalling its Deluxe Stuffed Dates because salmonella has been found in the product. Symptoms caused by salmonella include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
Customers should refrain from eating the product and instead take it back to their local store for a full refund.
Product details
Deluxe Stuffed Dates
Pack size: 240 g
Batch code: 21301/196
Best-before date: 21 January 2022
Another product being recalled is the Moolin Rouge Pie Chef Kit by Pieminister. The kits contain milk which is not included on the label.
This means that the products are a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Product details
Pieminister Moolin Rouge Pie Chef Kit For Two
Pack size: 578 g
Best-before dates: 04 December 2021, 09 December 2021, 09 January 2022, 17 January 2022, 25 January 2022 and 09 February 2022
Pieminister Moolin Rouge Pie Chef Kit For Two (with pie dish)
Pack size: 578 g
Best-before dates: 15 January 2022 and 03 February 2022
Nutrisure is recalling its Naturya Hemp Protein Powder as it contains gluten which is not mentioned on the label. This makes the product a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to gluten.
The batch of protein was only sold in Sainsbury's stores.
Product details
Naturya Hemp Protein Powder
Pack size: 100 g
Batch code: W02135
Best-before-end date: March 2024
Allergen: gluten
G-Fashion are recalling its steel toes cap safety trainers as the product presents a serious risk of injuries. When tested, the safety trainers did not pass the penetration resistance test.
The tip of a test nail penetrated through the trainers when subjected to the 500-800 newtons of force, less than the permissible minimum of 1100 newtons.
The physical failure of the trainer from impact or penetration can lead to potentially serious injuries to the foot or toe.
Product identifiers
Barcode: 5060846403736
Brand: G-Fashion
The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a notice for the recall of a fidget toy advent calendar. One of the fidget toys (the peanut shell) contains an excess concentration of phthalates which poses a serious chemical risk.
A young child playing with the toy is exposed to the phthalates, which are potentially harmful. The product does not meet the requirements of the REACH Enforcement Regulations 2008.
Product identifiers
Barcode: 5055757645634