Warning over ‘scam’ emails offering tax refund following coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:27 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 30 June 2020

Householders are being urged to beware scam emails. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A warning has been issued to homeowners following a spate of scam emails from fraudsters supposedly offering tax refunds during the coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to beware of these fake national insurance refund emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards FacebookSuffolk Trading Standards has urged people to beware of these fake national insurance refund emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to beware after numerous reports of these “fake national insurance refund emails.”

It posted on Facebook: “Beware of these fake national insurance refund emails.

“The message informs the recipient that according to their national insurance contributions, they are eligible for a tax refund as part of measures to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The link goes to a page which requests the banking details of the user which sends the data to fraudsters.

“If you receive the email do not click on the link.”

To report scam emails, forward the original message to report@phishing.gov.uk

If you think you have responded to a scam email and provided any financial details contact your bank immediately.

Report all scams to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.

