‘Hang up!’ Further warning over ‘scam’ calls

PUBLISHED: 09:20 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 02 April 2020

Beware of the latest phone scam. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A warning has been issued as fraudsters continue to use the coronavirus crisis to scam people.

Last week, police issued a warning as “heartless criminals” look to exploit the vulnerable during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this week Suffolk Trading Standards urged people to “beware of fake text messages” after a spate of scam reports.

And a further warning has now been issued by Suffolk Trading Standards, following reports of “Covid-19 scam calls”.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “There are reports of scam calls from an individual claiming to be from Public Health England, asking residents if they had received their letter from the government. The caller then goes on to ask if they have support from family and friends, and tries to obtain personal details.

“If you receive any such call, HANG UP! Do not give any caller any personal details.

“If you want to check the caller is genuine, hang up, wait five minutes for the line to clear, then call the company or organisation using a number you have found from a trusted source.”

Report all scams to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.

