'Casualty rescued' after tractor overturns in a ditch
PUBLISHED: 21:41 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:41 11 May 2019
Archant © 2017
Firefighters were called out to help free a person after a tractor overturned in a ditch on a village lane.
Two fire crews from Lowestoft South fire station and firefighters from Southwold were alerted following reports of a road traffic collision on Three Marsh Lane in Reydon near Southwold on Saturday, May 11.
You may also want to watch:
Crews were called out at 6.34pm, and they discovered a tractor had overturned in a ditch. A brigade spokesman said that "one casualty was rescued" as the scene was cleared by 6.57pm.
Lowestoft South Fire Station Tweeted: "First call of the evening for #BlueWatch, mobilised at 18.34 with on call crews to overturned tractor in a ditch at Reydon.
"One casualty rescued. #NotJustFires"
Comments have been disabled on this article.