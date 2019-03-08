'Casualty rescued' after tractor overturns in a ditch

Crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called out. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Firefighters were called out to help free a person after a tractor overturned in a ditch on a village lane.

Two fire crews from Lowestoft South fire station and firefighters from Southwold were alerted following reports of a road traffic collision on Three Marsh Lane in Reydon near Southwold on Saturday, May 11.

Crews were called out at 6.34pm, and they discovered a tractor had overturned in a ditch. A brigade spokesman said that "one casualty was rescued" as the scene was cleared by 6.57pm.

Lowestoft South Fire Station Tweeted: "First call of the evening for #BlueWatch, mobilised at 18.34 with on call crews to overturned tractor in a ditch at Reydon.

"One casualty rescued. #NotJustFires"