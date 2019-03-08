Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A man has been arrested for drug driving and failing to stop after a tractor crashed into two cars.

The green John Deere tractor, towing a plough, had been driving through Pentney, Grimston and Gayton in west Norfolk between 8.30am and 11am on Saturday, March 30.

It was involved in a collision with a silver Passat car on the B1153 near Pentney, heading towards Gayton, shortly after 8.30am. It failed to stop after the collision.

In the second incident, just a short time later, the tractor was involved in another collision with a different stationary Passat car on Lime Kiln Road in Gayton and again failed to stop.

The tractor stopped at the crossroads of the B1145 and B1153 at Gayton, where the driver of a car following the vehicle attempted to speak to the tractor driver.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his 20s, was later detained in Anmer and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a collision, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drugs, possessing class B or C drugs and obstructing a police officer and has since been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for motorists who may have seen the John Deere tractor, license plate AY19 XEJ, between 8.30am and 11am.

Anybody with information or dash camera footage should contact PC David Lake at Hunstanton police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.