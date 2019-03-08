Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

PUBLISHED: 16:19 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 01 April 2019

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

A man has been arrested for drug driving and failing to stop after a tractor crashed into two cars.

The green John Deere tractor, towing a plough, had been driving through Pentney, Grimston and Gayton in west Norfolk between 8.30am and 11am on Saturday, March 30.

It was involved in a collision with a silver Passat car on the B1153 near Pentney, heading towards Gayton, shortly after 8.30am. It failed to stop after the collision.

In the second incident, just a short time later, the tractor was involved in another collision with a different stationary Passat car on Lime Kiln Road in Gayton and again failed to stop.

The tractor stopped at the crossroads of the B1145 and B1153 at Gayton, where the driver of a car following the vehicle attempted to speak to the tractor driver.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his 20s, was later detained in Anmer and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a collision, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drugs, possessing class B or C drugs and obstructing a police officer and has since been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for motorists who may have seen the John Deere tractor, license plate AY19 XEJ, between 8.30am and 11am.

Anybody with information or dash camera footage should contact PC David Lake at Hunstanton police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Father died sleeping rough on city streets after release from prison

A police cordon erected after Liam Lynch was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

QPR sack Steve McClaren ahead of Canaries clash

Steve McClaren has reportedly been sacked ahead of QPR's game against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

People hurt after bus leaves road to avoid hitting mobility scooter

A bus had to take action to avoid hiting a mobility scooter. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists