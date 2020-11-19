Search

Passengers promised fewer train delays and cancellations as rail tracks replaced

PUBLISHED: 09:22 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 19 November 2020

Track works will take place after a number of faults with Somerleyton swing bridge in recent weeks. Credit: Network Rail

Archant

Network Rail will replace tracks between Lowestoft and Norwich over two weekends to improve service reliability.

The work will take place on Saturday November 28 and Sunday November 29 and Saturday December 5 and Sunday December 6, with follow-up works on Sunday December 13.

Replacement services will run between Norwich and Lowestoft and passengers are advised to check before they travel.

Engineers will replace one mile of track, 2420 concrete sleepers and 6240 tonnes of ballast, the stones that form the track at Somerleyton.

New decks, where the road and the tracks cross, will be installed at two user worked crossings along with handrails and fencing.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’re carrying out this work to keep services running safely, smoothly and reliably.

“The work will reduce the number of delays and cancellations caused by track faults at Somerleyton, benefitting passengers traveling between Norwich and Lowestoft.”

