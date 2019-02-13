Illness forces Tracey Thorn to cancel UEA Literary Festival appearance

Tracey Thorn has had to cancel her appearance at the UEA Literary Festival due to illness. Credit: Edward Bishop © Edward Bishop 2017

Former Everything But The Girl singer turned author Tracey Thorn has had to cancel her appearance at the University of East Anglia’s Literary Festival.

Thorn, whose hits with the duo included Missing and Walking Wounded, wrote her memoir Bedsit Disco Queen: How I Grew Up and Tried To Be A Pop Star in 2013 and is about to publish her third book Another Planet: A Teenager In Suburbia.

She had been due to talk at the UEA festival at 7pm tonight (Wednesday, February 13), but has had to cancel it due to being unwell.

She tweeted: “I am so, so sorry to tell you that I have had to cancel tonight’s event. As you know I’ve been battling this cold and yesterday my eardrum perforated.

“No alternative but to take to my bed with antibiotics. Very much hope to reschedule soon and will let you know.”

The UEA wished her a speedy recovery and said they hoped to reschedule, with tickets valid for a reorganised date.

For any refunds or queries, people should email literaryevents@uea.ac.uk

The festival continues until May 2.

Appearances are due from Gina Miller who took the government to court over its authority to invoke article 50 and trigger the UK’s departure from the EU.

She will present her book Rise which provides an extraordinary account of what it means to stand up for justice.

UEA Creative Writing alumni John Boyne, who wrote international bestseller The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, will also take part, talking about his new novel A Ladder to the Sky which is partly set at the university.

Other award-winning writers at the festival include Man Booker Prize winner Marlon James and former Stonewall Writer of the Year, Damian Barr.

Max Porter won 2015’s Sunday Times PFD Young Writer of the Year for Grief is the Thing with Feathers, and will speak about his new novel Lanny.

The line-up is completed by two contemporary novelists, Tessa Hadley and Rachel Cusk.

Tickets are available from the Literary Festival website at www.uea.ac.uk/litfest/tickets and all events take place at UEA’s Lecture Theatre 1.