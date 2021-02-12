News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Toy firm surprises Norwich pupils with free games

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:48 AM February 12, 2021   
Children at St Michael’s VA Junior School in Norwich with donated toys. 

Children at St Michael’s VA Junior School in Norwich with donated toys. - Credit: Pic supplied by Toy Street

An online retailer has donated hundreds of pounds worth of educational toys and games to local primary schools with support from generous customers.

Toy Street, an online retailer selling toys and games founded in Norwich, opened a store in the city a couple of years ago.

When schools shut last month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and parents returned to home schooling Toy Street decided to start looking at ways they could support youngsters.

They donated educational games to schools and invited customers to donate towards the initiative following which eight primary schools in the area have received a large bundle of educational toys.

Children at St Michaels VA Junior School with donated toys

Children at St Michaels VA Junior School with donated toys - Credit: Picture donated by Toy Street

Helen McCarney, executive head teacher of Clover Hill VA Infant and Nursery School and St Michael’s VA Junior School in Norwich, said they were delighted to receive donations.

She said: "As soon as we gave the games to the children who are presently in school this lockdown period, they couldn't wait to open the boxes and start playing."

She added: "The games and toys help the children to explore the topics and concepts in a really fun way. It has been great for the children’s social skills too."


Most Read

  1. 1 Bearded vulture spotted over Norfolk
  2. 2 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
  3. 3 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
  1. 4 'Kind and loving' man, 28, died on Norfolk golfing holiday
  2. 5 New plans for 90-bed 'landmark' hotel in Norwich revealed
  3. 6 A47 driver on mobile phone was heading from Surrey to Yarmouth
  4. 7 Parents say Norfolk special school is 'failing their children'
  5. 8 Family thanks those who rushed to aid of farmer after fatal crash
  6. 9 Lost dog reunited with owner using live cameras and sensor cage
  7. 10 Driver ran over cyclist twice before threatening to stab him, court hears

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coastguard operation

Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A beautiful bird of prey enjoying the snow

More snow expected to fall across Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
woman outside house

'Bullied into letting strangers in' - tenant's claims amid viewing row

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Trower

Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus