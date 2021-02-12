Toy firm surprises Norwich pupils with free games

Published: 10:48 AM February 12, 2021

Children at St Michael’s VA Junior School in Norwich with donated toys. - Credit: Pic supplied by Toy Street

An online retailer has donated hundreds of pounds worth of educational toys and games to local primary schools with support from generous customers.

Toy Street, an online retailer selling toys and games founded in Norwich, opened a store in the city a couple of years ago.

When schools shut last month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and parents returned to home schooling Toy Street decided to start looking at ways they could support youngsters.

They donated educational games to schools and invited customers to donate towards the initiative following which eight primary schools in the area have received a large bundle of educational toys.

Children at St Michaels VA Junior School with donated toys - Credit: Picture donated by Toy Street

Helen McCarney, executive head teacher of Clover Hill VA Infant and Nursery School and St Michael’s VA Junior School in Norwich, said they were delighted to receive donations.

She said: "As soon as we gave the games to the children who are presently in school this lockdown period, they couldn't wait to open the boxes and start playing."

She added: "The games and toys help the children to explore the topics and concepts in a really fun way. It has been great for the children’s social skills too."



