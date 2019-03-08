Children's toy which could be a choking hazard recalled by Lidl

Lidl has recalled its junior wooden elephant gripper toy as it may be a choking hazard. Picture: Lidl Archant

Lidl has recalled one of its toys as it could be a choking hazard for babies and small children.

The supermarkets' junior wooden elephant gripper toy was sold on Thursday, March 28, but has been called back because of safety concerns.

The rivets on the wheels may become loose and be a choking hazard for children.

If you have bought the HG04414 model of the toy you are advised not to use it but return to Lidl for a full refund.

Any customers with queries or concerns should contact Lidl customer services on 0370 444 1234.

For more information visit the Lidl website.