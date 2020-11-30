News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
“A bit of Christmas cheer” - Town’s shops to be covered in homemade wreaths

Noah Vickers

Published: 9:18 AM November 30, 2020   
Dereham Baptist Church is organising a Christmas wreath trail. Thomas Cockbill, Enid Cockbill and Martha Cockbill are pictured at the start of the trail.

Dereham Baptist Church is organising a Christmas wreath trail. Thomas Cockbill, Enid Cockbill and Martha Cockbill are pictured at the start of the trail. - Credit: Dereham Baptist Church

Shops across a Norfolk market town are crafting their own Christmas wreaths to spread festive joy - and provide a challenge for local children. 

Dereham Baptist Church are following up on the success of 2019’s wreath festival with a Covid-safe wreath trail this year, in which participating children will be able to hunt for 32 wreaths decorating the town’s shops.

Organiser Lyn Milns pointed out that the absence of a Christmas lights switch-on in Dereham, due to the second national lockdown, had been keenly felt and that “a bit of Christmas cheer” was needed.

She added that she hoped it would also help attract interest in Dereham’s retail businesses during “the worst year they’ve ever experienced.” 

Shops have been designing their own wreaths, with some contributed by local schools.

Numbered sheets are available to download on the Baptist church website, or from Green Pastures gift shop, with wreaths going up on Thursday December 3 until Christmas Day.

Dereham News

