Beccles road to be shut for two weeks for ‘essential’ gas works

Motorists are being warned of extensive work on a main road in Beccles later this month.

London Road, off the A145 will be closed from February 25 to March 15 for “essential gas works”.

Diversions will be put in place for the London Road works.

There will be access for pedestrians as well as cyclists throughout the work.