News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Heritage museum may have to stay closed throughout 2021

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 4:00 PM May 28, 2021   
Bishop Bonner's Cottage Museum. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Bishop Bonner's Cottage Museum. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A town’s heritage museum may remain closed this summer, its chairman has warned, if maintenance work on its 500-year-old building takes longer than anticipated. 

Trevor Ogden, chair of the Dereham Heritage Trust, said that work on restoring Bishop Bonner’s Cottage, which houses the museum, was ongoing.

“The town council has placed a contract for the remaining building work, and it is due to let us know what the timing is, but we haven’t got that information yet,” said Mr Ogden. 

The museum has been closed since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, and is typically open from May to September.

Dereham Heritage Trust chair Trevor Ogden

Dereham Heritage Trust chair Trevor Ogden - Credit: Submitted

In January, the trust had stated its intention to reopen the museum in June, but Mr Ogden said this had become less likely.

“We are now feeling that perhaps we won’t be able to open this year, but we don’t know that yet,” he said. 

“If we can’t go in until September, say, we will have to weigh up whether it’s worthwhile,” he added. 

You may also want to watch:

The cottage is undergoing repairs to both its interior brickwork, and its exterior pargeting.

South wall of Bishop Bonner's Cottage

The plaster on the south wall of the cottage is being re-applied. - Credit: Noah Vickers

The plastering on the south end of the building is currently protected by a plastic sheet, and needs redoing, while work is required to combat dampness on the cottage’s north gable.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  2. 2 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  3. 3 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
  1. 4 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
  2. 5 Payment confusion sees woman face £160 charge for 'few seconds' stop
  3. 6 Six of the best circular walks in Norfolk  
  4. 7 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  5. 8 Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath given life sentence warning
  6. 9 'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: City track Blades' full back

The museum had been hoping to host an exhibition about the lives of John and Ellenor Fenn, who lived in Dereham in the 18th century.

Ellenor Fenn, a pioneer of the home-schooling, is to have a pocket park on Wright’s Walk named after her, which is set to visitors as soon as July.  

Mr Ogden explained that the exhibition may still be able to go ahead, and could directly coincide with the park’s opening: “[The] aboutDereham [partnership] put us on to the possibility of getting a shop window [in which to host the exhibition] on Wrights Walk, because there are a couple of empty shops there.” 

He added that the trust still had a healthy number of interested volunteers, who were keen to help get the museum up and running again when possible. 

Heritage
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Cantley Primary School and Horning Primary School headteacher Chris Aitken. 

‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
quad bikes

Norfolk Live | Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus