It's here! Towns gear up ahead of 1940s weekend

Launch of the Holt 1940s weekend in September. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Thousands are expected to descend on north Norfolk this weekend for the annual North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend.

The North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which runs at Sheringham and Holt on Saturday and Sunday. Photo: KAREN BETHELL The North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which runs at Sheringham and Holt on Saturday and Sunday. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The annual event will see towns going back in time for two days and will feature music from stars including the D-Day Darlings and David Van Day, along with lots of events ranging from parades to pigeon racing.

The weekend celebrates the wartime efforts of Allied forces and the resilience shown by people who dealt with the hardships on the home front.

Andrew Munden, chairman of the chamber of trade and manager of the North Norfolk Railway said: "There will be vintage trains and busses running between Sheringham and Holt all weekend.

"On Saturday afternoon we will have a fly past of Spitfires and a Hurricane flying on the Sunday."

For more information visit www.nnrailway.co.uk/1940s_weekend.