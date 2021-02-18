News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town pharmacy reopens after break-in

Noah Vickers

Published: 9:33 AM February 18, 2021    Updated: 11:53 AM February 18, 2021
Theatre Royal Surgery in Dereham. Picture: Google Maps

Theatre Royal Surgery in Dereham. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

A town pharmacy has reopened after a break-in during the night. 

Dereham's Theatre Royal Pharmacy had been closed until 11am on Thursday while police investigated. 

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "Police were called at 3.30am on Thursday 18 February to reports a property on Theatre Street had been broken into.

"A short time later, a man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

"The man remains in police custody at this time.

"Nothing appears to have been stolen during the incident."

The Theatre Royal Surgery, of which the pharmacy forms part, had closed its main reception until 11am, but confirmed in a Facebook post that patients can now "report to the surgery reception via the normal method" once more.

The surgery added: "Please be patient with staff and continue to follow social distancing measures.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation whilst the incident was dealt with."

