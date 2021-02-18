Town pharmacy reopens after break-in

Updated

Published: 9:33 AM February 18, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM February 18, 2021

A town pharmacy has reopened after a break-in during the night.

Dereham's Theatre Royal Pharmacy had been closed until 11am on Thursday while police investigated.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "Police were called at 3.30am on Thursday 18 February to reports a property on Theatre Street had been broken into.

"A short time later, a man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

"The man remains in police custody at this time.

You may also want to watch:

"Nothing appears to have been stolen during the incident."

The Theatre Royal Surgery, of which the pharmacy forms part, had closed its main reception until 11am, but confirmed in a Facebook post that patients can now "report to the surgery reception via the normal method" once more.

The surgery added: "Please be patient with staff and continue to follow social distancing measures.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation whilst the incident was dealt with."