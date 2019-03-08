'It is lovely': Monthly market reopens on Lowestoft's high street

Kate Welton from Willow and Waxflowers at the market. Picture: Greta Levy Archant

Small businesses took to the streets of Lowestoft for the rebirth of the monthly triangle markets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor says she hopes the market will expand. Picture: Greta Levy Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor says she hopes the market will expand. Picture: Greta Levy

Nine market traders set up on High Street on Saturday, September 28 for the first Lowestoft market in years.

Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor, said: "The town council was very pleased, everyone was happy, the store holders made money and we are working for a bigger and better market next time.

"All the money we make is going back into the market and the market's maintenance. It is not a money making proposition for the town, and it never will be," she said.

Once the market gains momentum it will have themes such as Christmas or crafts.

Toni Jackson (left) and Kayleigh Peach (right) said the market will help the high street. Picture: Greta Levy Toni Jackson (left) and Kayleigh Peach (right) said the market will help the high street. Picture: Greta Levy

Lowestoft business owner Kate Welton, from Willow and Waxflowers, said: "It is lovely, I remember the market from years ago. Hopefully people will use it."

The market was launched on the same day the town's Tesco Metro store, on London Road North closed permanently.

You may also want to watch: