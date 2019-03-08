Search

Advanced search

'It is lovely': Monthly market reopens on Lowestoft's high street

PUBLISHED: 13:44 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 29 September 2019

Kate Welton from Willow and Waxflowers at the market. Picture: Greta Levy

Kate Welton from Willow and Waxflowers at the market. Picture: Greta Levy

Archant

Small businesses took to the streets of Lowestoft for the rebirth of the monthly triangle markets.

Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor says she hopes the market will expand. Picture: Greta LevyLowestoft mayor Alice Taylor says she hopes the market will expand. Picture: Greta Levy

Nine market traders set up on High Street on Saturday, September 28 for the first Lowestoft market in years.

Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor, said: "The town council was very pleased, everyone was happy, the store holders made money and we are working for a bigger and better market next time.

"All the money we make is going back into the market and the market's maintenance. It is not a money making proposition for the town, and it never will be," she said.

Once the market gains momentum it will have themes such as Christmas or crafts.

Toni Jackson (left) and Kayleigh Peach (right) said the market will help the high street. Picture: Greta LevyToni Jackson (left) and Kayleigh Peach (right) said the market will help the high street. Picture: Greta Levy

Lowestoft business owner Kate Welton, from Willow and Waxflowers, said: "It is lovely, I remember the market from years ago. Hopefully people will use it."

The market was launched on the same day the town's Tesco Metro store, on London Road North closed permanently.

You may also want to watch:

Flowers from Willow and Waxflowers. Picture: Greta LevyFlowers from Willow and Waxflowers. Picture: Greta Levy

Most Read

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Young couple’s gamble on struggling pub hailed success

Keiron Bullen and Caitlin Quinn took over the White Hart in Wymondham last year. Photo: Bethany Wales

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

A47 closed in both directions after serious crash

The A47 at Dereham. The road has been closed in both directions while police are dealing with a crash. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich shoppers restrain violent man who attacked police officer

The Haymarket in Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Flood alerts issued for parts of the Norfolk coast

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Takeaway to start selling doughnut burgers

Chloe Mitchell displays some doughnuts outside Daddy Donuts' new takeaway branch in Wroxham. The business is planning to soon offer 'doughnut burgers' at its Stalham cafe. Picture: Stuart Anderson/Daddy Donuts

The Norfolk adventurer who is honoured at village pub

Major Money, Norfolk hero, fighting for his life in the North Sea. Picture: Smithsonian Institution

‘It means a lot to me’ - Iwan Roberts’ pride of place in the Norwich City Sticker Book

Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts with his copy of the new Norwich City Sticker Book Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists