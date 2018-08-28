Town has a ‘real buzz’ thanks to festive market and fun run

The streets of Watton celebrated the beginning of the countdown to Christmas with a festive market and fun run.

On Sunday, November 25, the town’s High Street was transformed into a festive market, with stalls filling the street from the fun fair near the Town Hall to the Country Market and Lings display outside the Watton Christian Community Centre.

Beryl Bunning, town councillor and market organiser, said: “I think this was one of our best! I am so pleased with the turn out of people from the town and it’s great to have support from businesses around Watton.

“Thanks to everyone who makes this possible from the stall holders to our volunteers and Councillors, it’s a real team effort.”

Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Santas escort - Mayor Tina Kiddell arriving with help from Santas Helpers (aka Lings). Picture: Sue Dent Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Santas escort - Mayor Tina Kiddell arriving with help from Santas Helpers (aka Lings). Picture: Sue Dent

Music from the Norwich Pipe Band and TS Fearless Cadets provided the musical background with more than 40 runners and walkers taking part in the fun run.

Michal Wegrzyn came home first in 17 minutes, with Sam Thomas the first woman and the Sayers family picking up the best fancy dress prize.

Santa arrived in style to the Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent Santa arrived in style to the Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent

Town mayor Tina Kiddell said: “It is great to see everyone out enjoying the day and the town had a real buzz about it.”

Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Sam Thomas, first woman to finish the Festive Fun Run. Picture: Sue Dent Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Sam Thomas, first woman to finish the Festive Fun Run. Picture: Sue Dent

Runners set off for the festive Fun Run at Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent Runners set off for the festive Fun Run at Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent

Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Best Fancy Dress winners - the Sayer family. Picture: Sue Dent Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Best Fancy Dress winners - the Sayer family. Picture: Sue Dent

Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Festive Fun Run winner Michal Wegrzyn with his proud family. Picture: Sue Dent Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Festive Fun Run winner Michal Wegrzyn with his proud family. Picture: Sue Dent

Watton Pantomine Group get in the spirit at the Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent Watton Pantomine Group get in the spirit at the Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent

Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Beryl Bunning being interviewed by Sophie Little of BBC Radio Norfolk about the Festive Fun Run. Picture: Sue Dent Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Beryl Bunning being interviewed by Sophie Little of BBC Radio Norfolk about the Festive Fun Run. Picture: Sue Dent

Norwich Pipe Band at Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent Norwich Pipe Band at Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent

Razz & Pearl entertained the crowds at Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent Razz & Pearl entertained the crowds at Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent

Norwich Pipe Band at Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent Norwich Pipe Band at Watton Christmas Light Switch On 2018. Picture: Sue Dent