'A legend': Touching tributes paid to popular former boxer

Tributes have been paid following the death of Colin Posner, from Lowestoft. Picture: Courtesy of Bob Johnson/Lowestoft in the 70's Facebook Group Archant

Tributes have been paid to a man described as a true legend, who will be sorely missed and never forgotten.

Hailed as "everyone's friend," poignant tributes have been shared following the death of Colin Posner.

Mr Posner, of Lowestoft, was well known in local boxing circles and for his time working offshore, at sea and on the trawlers.

In sharing the "saddest news" over the weekend, Bob Johnson said: "RIP Everyone's friend - Colin Posner.

"The saddest news that Lowestoft has lost one of its biggest and kindest legends.

"I'm gonna miss him loads.

"His wit, personality, inspiration and generosity were what identified him.

"Lowestoft is that much poorer today."

Having attended HMS Ganges in the 1950s, Mr Posner - like generations of Royal Navy recruits - was given the first taste of naval life at the former training base.

Mr Johnson, director of Radio Wymondham CIC, told this newspaper: "Colin was very well known in the town and he will be very sadly missed.

"He was a former boxer, who was very good in his day, and a great supporter of local boxing.

"Colin was also well known from his time at sea, on the trawlers - and for always being the one propping up the bar.

"It is so very sad."

His death has touched the community, with many friends of Mr Posner posting tributes on Facebook to someone who "will be sorely missed by a lot of people."

Others sent condolences to his family, adding: "What a man - will never forget."

One said: "Colin, a legend in Lowestoft - a sad day for many in Lowestoft."

Another described him as: "A true Beach boy."

Lachlan MacKay said: "RIP Colin, fond memories of your company offshore and onshore."

Others said Mr Posner was "one of the best," a "true gent," a "top bloke" and a "Lowestoft legend."