Fire crews tackle blaze at Tottenhill

Fire crews tackled a blaze at Whin Common Road. Picture: Google Archant

Fire crews battled a blaze at a building in Tottenhill overnight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Appliances from Kings Lynn South, Kings Lynn North and Downham Market attended Whin Common Road to a building fire shortly after 4am.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and thermal image cameras to check for hotspots.