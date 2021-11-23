Karaoke with Norfolk MP reportedly auctioned off for £22,000

An evening of karaoke with Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk and foreign secretary, reportedly sold for £22,000. - Credit: PA

A karaoke session with a Norfolk MP has reportedly sold at auction for £22,000.

According to reports in the national press, an auction was held at the Conservative Winter Ball on November 22 to fundraise for the party.

An evening of karaoke with Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk and foreign secretary, reportedly sold for £22,000.

My spy reports dinner with Rishi Sunak just auctioned off for £35k at the Tory Winter Ball…



Karaoke with Liz Truss for £22k…



Cabinet themselves have rushed back to Commons to vote… — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) November 22, 2021

Other lots reportedly auctioned off during the event include an hour of cricket with chancellor Rishi Sunak sold for £35,000 and the 'Get Brexit Done' sign from the Conservative's 2019 election campaign sold for £30,000.

