Karaoke with Norfolk MP reportedly auctioned off for £22,000
Published: 12:19 PM November 23, 2021
- Credit: PA
A karaoke session with a Norfolk MP has reportedly sold at auction for £22,000.
According to reports in the national press, an auction was held at the Conservative Winter Ball on November 22 to fundraise for the party.
An evening of karaoke with Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk and foreign secretary, reportedly sold for £22,000.
Other lots reportedly auctioned off during the event include an hour of cricket with chancellor Rishi Sunak sold for £35,000 and the 'Get Brexit Done' sign from the Conservative's 2019 election campaign sold for £30,000.
We have contacted Ms Truss.