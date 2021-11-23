News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Karaoke with Norfolk MP reportedly auctioned off for £22,000

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:19 PM November 23, 2021
The East of England could be set to benefit by £345m from a free trade deal with the United States,

An evening of karaoke with Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk and foreign secretary, reportedly sold for £22,000. - Credit: PA

A karaoke session with a Norfolk MP has reportedly sold at auction for £22,000.

According to reports in the national press, an auction was held at the Conservative Winter Ball on November 22 to fundraise for the party.

An evening of karaoke with Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk and foreign secretary, reportedly sold for £22,000.

Other lots reportedly auctioned off during the event include an hour of cricket with chancellor Rishi Sunak sold for £35,000 and the 'Get Brexit Done' sign from the Conservative's 2019 election campaign sold for £30,000.

We have contacted Ms Truss.

Conservative Party
West Norfolk News
South Norfolk News

