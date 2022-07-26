Tory leadership debate cancelled after host faints on air

Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak with host TalkTV political editor Kate McCann at The Sun's Showdown: The Fight for No10 before the event was cancelled - Credit: PA

A Conservative leadership debate has been cancelled after host Kate McCann fainted on air.

The Sun/TalkTV debate between foreign secretary and Norfolk MP Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak was halted when Kate McCann fainted.

Journalists at the event were told that there had been a medical issue and the debate would restart and be back on air if possible.

It was then confirmed that the debate would not be resumed.

TalkTV said in a statement: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate.

“We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”

Both leadership candidates took to social media to extend their best wishes to Ms McCann, TalkTV political editor.

Liz Truss tweeted: “Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is fine.

“Really sorry that such a good debate had to end.

“Look forward to catching up with Kate and the rest of the @TheSun @TalkTV team again soon.”

Rishi Sunak tweeted: "Good news that you’re already recovering @KateEMcCann.

“It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly.”