Tornado jets return to RAF Marham ready to retire

Officer Commanding IX Squadron Wing Commander James Heeps is greeted by his sons Henry, William and George and wife Samantha Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The last RAF Tornado jets on active service returned home to their Norfolk base as they prepare to retire.

Officer Commanding IX Squadron Wing Commander James Heeps hugs his son Henry, 6, after piloting the last RAF Tornado GR4 back to their home base at RAF Marham in Norfolk, having completed operations in the Middle East for the final time ahead of the retirement of the aircraft. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Officer Commanding IX Squadron Wing Commander James Heeps hugs his son Henry, 6, after piloting the last RAF Tornado GR4 back to their home base at RAF Marham in Norfolk, having completed operations in the Middle East for the final time ahead of the retirement of the aircraft. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Families and friends of present-day squadron members were on hand to welcome them back to RAF Marham on Tuesday afternoon.

The weapons capabilities of the soon-to-retire Tornados are now being delivered by RAF Typhoon jets, which will continue to take a leading role in the mission against Daesh in the Middle East.

The Tornado will be officially retired from service at the end of March and will only be used for training purposes over the UK in the intervening period.

Originally named the Tornado GR1 the aircraft’s first use in live operations was during the Gulf War in 1991, when 60 Tornado GR1s were deployed from bases in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Later they were upgraded to the GR4 model, which has been used ever since over the skies of Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Aircrew of the Tornado GR4, Wing Commander James Heeps, OC 31 Squadron (centre left) and Wing Commander Matt Bressani, OC 9 Squadron (centre right), after landing for the last time at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Picture: Cpl Tim Laurence-RAF/PA Wire Aircrew of the Tornado GR4, Wing Commander James Heeps, OC 31 Squadron (centre left) and Wing Commander Matt Bressani, OC 9 Squadron (centre right), after landing for the last time at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Picture: Cpl Tim Laurence-RAF/PA Wire

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “It is with a heavy heart, but enormous pride, that we bid farewell to the Tornado from operations. This truly is the end of an era, having played a vital role in keeping Britain and its allies safe for four decades.

“But, after so long in service, it is only right that we now look to the future. The combination of our state-of-the art F35s and the Typhoon’s new weapon systems will keep us as a world leader in air combat for a generation.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier said: “My sincerest congratulations to the Tornado Force, returning home after more than four years of continuous commitment to defeating Daesh in Iraq and Syria - an exceptional effort from everyone, well done and thank you.

“As a Tornado GR4 pilot myself, I have seen the aircraft develop over its nearly 40 years of service into an outstanding combat aircraft, flown, maintained and supported by similarly outstanding air and groundcrew. The Tornado Force has been continuously deployed on operations since 1990, serving with immense distinction in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya and the Balkans.

After almost 40 years serving the UK on military operations across the world, the RAF Tornado jets after being retired from service. Picture: Cpl Tim Laurence-RAF/PA Wire After almost 40 years serving the UK on military operations across the world, the RAF Tornado jets after being retired from service. Picture: Cpl Tim Laurence-RAF/PA Wire

“I will personally be very sad to see the Tornado retire, but it is time now to pass the baton to our next generation combat aircraft. The F-35B Lightning is now operational and the Typhoon is now fully multi-role capable and able to take on the Tornado’s missions.

“We can all take immense pride in what the Tornado has achieved in defence of the nation over nearly four decades, and reflect back on the courage, commitment and achievements of everyone who has contributed to the success of this extraordinary aircraft.”