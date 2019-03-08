Search

RAF Tornados return to their original home

PUBLISHED: 14:50 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 05 July 2019

Five Tornados returned to their original home at RAF Honington in various pieces by road with the assistance of the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron (JARTS). Picture: RAF Honington

RAF Honington

They may have left our skies but the RAF's iconic Tornado still has work to do.

Five of the jets, which were retired in March, have been transported to RAF Honington, where they will be used on the ground for training.

Dismantled aricraft were taken from RAF Marham to their orginal home on lorries by the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron (JARTS).

The last time they flew over the Station was on February 20, when crowds gathered to bid farewell to "Tonka".

The very first operational squadron was formed at RAF Honington in 1982 and the Tornado flew from the base until 1994.

Now remaining jets will be used within its complex air ground environment. They will allow personnel to practice operating in a realistic set up of a Tornado flight line and the inherent dangers that can be found when clearing individuals from and operating weapon systems in this type of environment.

The Tornado has provided operational support and overwatch to many troops on the ground over years of continuous service including many of the RAF's Force Protection Force, who are based at Honington.

