Where to see Tornado’s final nine-ship flight over Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:33 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 28 February 2019

Tornados will perform their final flypast today Picture: Denise Bradley

Plane spotters hoping to catch a glimpse of the last-ever Tornado flight have been warned over dangerous parking.

Aviation fans are already packing the lanes around RAF Marham, hours before the aircraft take off on their final sortie.

Up to nine of the iconic jets are expected to leave the base at around 2pm, to perform a flypast over RAF Cranwell before returning to Norfolk for the last time. Thousands are expected to travel to west Norfolk to see them.

Norfolk polioce tweeted: “We’ve had a number of reports today of drivers stopping unsafely on the A1122 for the Tornado flypast at 2pm. Please go to >> ⁦‪@RAFMarhamMedia⁩ for more details on where to park and view the flypast safely. #FarewellTornado.” The RAF added: “We do not habve any public viewing areas here at Marham and all of the land surrounding us is privately-owned. The land owners at White Road and at the fence line opposite the entrance to White Road, off the A1122, have kindly agreed to let people park and view from their land.

“Donations will be requested for the charity Moth in a China Shop on arrival, parking is at your own risk and you are to bhe aware that this iss workign farm land, please be respectful of the farm workers and their machinery.” After performing the flypast at Cranwell, the Tornados will make a number of passes over marham from around 3.20pm.

The aircraft are retiring after 40 years’ continual service. They are being replaced by the F-35 Lightning, whose main base will also be RAF Marham.

