Iconic jet is new gate guardian at Norfolk air base
- Credit: SAC Conor Morgan
An iconic warplane now stands guard at the RAF base it flew from.
The Tornado flew from RAF Marham for almost 40 years from 1982 to 2019. The two-seater jets took part in both Gulf Wars, along with conflicts in Libya and Afghanistan.
The aircraft were retired from service in March 2019 after a spectacular final fly past over Marham. They were replaced by the F-35 Lightning stealth fighter.
Now a Tornado stands as the base's gate guardian. The aircraft has been given a new coat of paint which includes a special design on the tail and spine to commemorate the squadrons which flew it, including IX (B) and II(AC).
Royal Engineers prepared the ground for it to stand on and built a special heritage wall which commemorates the aircraft that have flown from RAF Marham during its 105-year existence and the personnel who have served and supported operations at the Norfolk base.
You may also want to watch:
RAF Marham's commanding officer, Group Capt Phil Marr, said: "Having spent a large amount of my career on Tornado it was great to see the aircraft as the station’s new gate guardian when I returned to RAF Marham.
"The team have put a lot of time and effort into relocating the new gate guardian into its new position and preparing the surrounding area into an area of commemoration and reflection.”
Most Read
- 1 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm
- 2 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
- 3 GP banned from driving after string of speeding offences
- 4 Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack
- 5 Garden centre to be transformed into enchanted forest this Christmas
- 6 Patient died waiting an hour for ambulance to come to life-threatening call
- 7 Life on the edge: Dramatic pictures show scale of erosion at Winterton
- 8 How you can meet Michael McIntyre in Norwich this weekend
- 9 Woman banned from driving after doing 109mph on A47
- 10 3,500 city home plan could cost £653m
The Tornado replaces the Cold War Victor aircraft which previously stood on the same spot near the main gate.
The jets were converted into flying tankers and took part in the so-called Black Buck raids, when Vulcan bombers flew 3,000 miles from Ascension Island to bomb the runway at Port Stanley airport during the 1982 Falklands War.
The RAF offered to give the Victor away to anyone who could dismantle and remove it. But the aircraft was broken up for scrap after no-one came forward to offer it a new home.
A new station flagpole has also been custom made and put in position near the Tornado. It features an F-35 Lightning weather vane at the top, while the base features various aircraft from Marham’s history.