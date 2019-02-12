Saying goodbye to the ‘warhorse of the Royal Air Force’
PUBLISHED: 13:22 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 15 February 2019
Tornado jets are set to take off from RAF Marham next week as part of a finale flypast tour.
After nearly 40 years of active service, the fighter jets are being retired and station commander group captain Ian Townsend thinks Norfolk should be proud of the part they played in the Tornado’s success.
“The Tornado is the warhorse of the Royal Air Force (RAF),” he said. “She was always there, she always answered the call and the finale tour is a celebration of that.”
The flypast tour begins on Tuesday, February 19 and will last for three days, with three separate routes planned, each with three aircraft. Weather permitting, it will take place in more than 30 locations across the nation.
Each location has been specially chosen for showing support to the Tornado over the years.
Group captain Townsend said: “It has been challenging to choose the list of locations as we can’t fly over every location and every person that has helped and supported the Tornado, but we hope as many people as possible can get to each location and wave as the formation passes.
“We’re in a phase now where we are all celebrating saying goodbye. It’s going to be incredibly emotional, not just for those in the cockpit but for those on the ground as well.
“I am sad to see the Tornado go. The GR1 was flown and focused on the cold war and conflicts in north and east Europe and today’s aircraft [the F-35 Lightning] has vastly different capabilities.”
Another celebration for the warplane is planned, with a nine-plane flight due to take place on February 28, taking a route over RAF College Cranwell, where a graduation for the next RAF officers will be taking place.
Group captain Townsend wants Norfolk to be proud of how they have helped the Tornado over the last 40 years and to share in the celebrations.
“When formations are flying over the locations Norfolk should be proud of how they have supported the Tornado over the years,” he said. “West Norfolk deserves to share some of the limelight as well.”
The tour begins next Tuesday, February 19 when a Tornado will take off from Marham, before flying to locations all over the country. On Wednesday, February 20 the route continues to RAF Honington and Imperial War Museum Duxford, among many others.
The RAF said timings will be published next week.
The full route:
Tuesday, February 19
RAF Cottesmore
National Memorial Arboretum
SECA Stafford
RAF Cosford
RAF Shawbury
DECA Sealand
RAF Valley
BAES Warton
BAES Samlesbury
RAF Spadeadam
RAF Leeming
RAF Topcliffe
RAF Linton-on-Ouse
RAF Waddington
RAF Cranwell
RAF Coningsby
RAF Donna Nook
RAF Holbeach
Wednesday, February 20
RAF Honington
IWM Duxford
Former RAE Bedford
Cranfield Airfield
RAF Halton
RAF High Wycombe
RAF Benson
HQ Land Forces
MOD Boscombe Down
RAF Pembrey
MOD St Athan
Cardiff Airport
Filton
Abbey Wood
MOD Shrivenham
RAF Brize Norton
Thursday, February 21
Leuchars Station
RAF Tain
RAF Lossiemouth