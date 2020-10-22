Search

Advanced search

Appeal for information after tractor stolen

PUBLISHED: 11:56 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 22 October 2020

Spring Lane in Topcroft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Spring Lane in Topcroft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A tractor was stolen overnight earlier this week.

Norfolk Police have appealed for information following the theft of the orange Kubota tractor with a yard scraper attached.

The incident occurred in the Spring Lane area of Topcroft, near Bungay, between 5pm on Tuesday, October 20, and 8am on Wednesday, October 21.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area during this time, or anyone with information about the theft, if urged to contact PC Geoff Roles at Diss Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/74303/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Crisps in the bed, dirty bedding’: couple abandon holiday at ‘rank’ hotel

Clair and Brad Jerram, from Portsmouth, paid �451 for a week-long stay at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth; however they left the next day stating

What do latest Norwich and Norfolk Covid-19 figures tell us?

How are coronavirus cases spread around Norwich? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Doctor who injured nurse in crash admits: ‘I am not an example to follow’

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Popular pub bought for £405,000 ahead of auction

The Locks pub in Geldeston, and East Suffolk Councillor Graham Elliott, who is leading a community bid to buy the pub at auction. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/Brittany Woodman

Investigation begins after fierce blaze decimates derelict factory

Scenes on the morning after a fire at the former Grampians chicken factory in Attleborough. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE