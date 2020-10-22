Appeal for information after tractor stolen

Spring Lane in Topcroft. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A tractor was stolen overnight earlier this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police have appealed for information following the theft of the orange Kubota tractor with a yard scraper attached.

The incident occurred in the Spring Lane area of Topcroft, near Bungay, between 5pm on Tuesday, October 20, and 8am on Wednesday, October 21.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area during this time, or anyone with information about the theft, if urged to contact PC Geoff Roles at Diss Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/74303/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.