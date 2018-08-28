Brand new Nearly Festival to showcase top names as ‘landmark event’ is planned

The Queen tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography Copyright belongs to Mark Barley https://www.facebook.com/EventPhotographyMB/

Music fans, families and partygoers are set to enjoy a brand new festival at a popular park next summer.

The Little Mix tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography The Little Mix tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography

The Nearly Festival – the region’s leading two-day family friendly tribute band festival – will hit the stage at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad next June.

Fresh from the success of the Norwich Nearly Festival event at Chapelfield Gardens, some of the best tribute acts across the country will descend on Oulton Broad next year.

The Madness tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography The Madness tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography

A spokesman for the festival organisers said: “We are pleased to announce the brand new Nearly Festival location in Oulton Broad at Nicholas Everitt Park will be held over the weekend of June 29 and 30.

“Day or weekend tickets will be on sale before Christmas.

The Little Mix tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography The Little Mix tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography

“We’ve had a couple of great meetings with the Oulton Broad Parish Council at Nicholas Everitt Park and we are all very excited to be putting on this landmark event in such an idyllic location.”

The ticketed event will be held on the main grass area of the park adjacent to the broads. The festival area will be fenced to accommodate the stage, stalls, Kidzone and festival arena while a large percentage of the park will remain open for public access.

The Ed Sheeran tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography The Ed Sheeran tribute act in Norwich. Picture: Mark Barley - Event Photography

The latest two-day Nearly Festival event sees the park joining unique locations such as Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, Castle Park in Colchester, Trinity Park in Ipswich and Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich in hosting the festival.

Organisers are actively looking for local businesses, charities and organisations to get involved. Local volunteers and stewards, sponsors and promotional partners are also sought to promote this tribute act music festival that offers fun for all the family. Email info@nearlyfestival.com to apply or discuss further.

The Nearly Festival will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 1pm to 9pm and on Sunday, June 30 from 1pm to 8pm.

With the line up to be announced throughout December, adult tickets start from £15 per day or £25 for the whole weekend experience.

Children aged under five are free to attend, while for children aged up to 15 it costs just £5 per day. Day or weekend tickets are available.

