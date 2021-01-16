Revealed: What did people in Norwich Google most in 2020?
- Credit: Denise Bradley/PA Images/Matt Crossick
The year of 2020 was like no other, and we spent more times in our homes than usual.
And as the hours passed by at home, what did people in Norwich end up Googling the most?
With coronavirus dominating the year, it is no surprise that four of the 10 results are linked to the virus.
The list is comprised of search terms that have seen the highest spike last year compared to the previous year.
Here is the list of the 10 most searched for terms on Google in Norwich in 2020.
1. Coronavirus
This will be no surprise that coronavirus topped the most searched terms for 2020.
It was back in March when the first three coronavirus cases were confirmed in Norfolk and we are yet to return to normality yet, though the vaccine roll-out provides hope.
2. US Election
It appears that people from Norwich are interested in American politics.
Voting for the 46th president of the United States began on November 3, but it was not until December 14 that the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden had won.
3. Caroline Flack
In February, the news broke that beloved Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack died at the age of 40.
Following her death, Caroline Flack's family released a powerful message that the presenter wrote days before she died.
4. Coronavirus symptoms
The fourth most searched-for term continues the Covid-19 theme with many looking up virus symptoms.
As the weeks passed, we knew more about what symptoms to look out for. According to the NHS, the main symptoms are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.
5. Boris Johnson
The man at the centre of handling the pandemic in the UK has been prime minister Mr Johnson. He has been held more press conferences than we can count, and was briefly hospitalised in April after contracting coronavirus.
6. Coronavirus update
Throughout the pandemic we have seen very regular updates - and plenty of changes to measures on our lives. From lockdowns to vaccines to tiers, there was a lot to keep up with!
7. Zoom
Coronavirus restrictions and social distancing created a boom for Zoom.
Many took part in weekly zoom quizzes, watch parties or just a good old catch up with this video chatting service.
8. Coronavirus tips
Many people in Norwich were searching for how to avoid getting the virus.
To summarise the government's advice: Wear a mask, wash your hands and keep a safe distance.
9. PS5
The highly-anticipated release of the PlayStation 5 arrived in the UK on November 19.
Norwich saw long queues in the city shopping centre to get their hands on a console.
10. Kobe Bryant
In January 2020, NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven others who were on board.
The world was left mourning his death, whether they were basketball fans or not.