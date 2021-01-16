Revealed: What did people in Norwich Google most in 2020?

Published: 7:00 AM January 16, 2021

The coronavirus vaccine, Boris Johnson and Caroline Flack, were amongst the top searches on Google for the people of Norwich last year. - Credit: Denise Bradley/PA Images/Matt Crossick

The year of 2020 was like no other, and we spent more times in our homes than usual.

And as the hours passed by at home, what did people in Norwich end up Googling the most?

With coronavirus dominating the year, it is no surprise that four of the 10 results are linked to the virus.

The list is comprised of search terms that have seen the highest spike last year compared to the previous year.

Here is the list of the 10 most searched for terms on Google in Norwich in 2020.

1. Coronavirus

Charlotte Stokoe, physician associate, checks the sodium chloride before mixing with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: Denis Bradley

You may also want to watch:

This will be no surprise that coronavirus topped the most searched terms for 2020.

It was back in March when the first three coronavirus cases were confirmed in Norfolk and we are yet to return to normality yet, though the vaccine roll-out provides hope.

2. US Election

President-elect Joe Biden. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images/Niall Carson

It appears that people from Norwich are interested in American politics.

Voting for the 46th president of the United States began on November 3, but it was not until December 14 that the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden had won.

3. Caroline Flack

TV presenter Caroline Flack. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick

In February, the news broke that beloved Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack died at the age of 40.

Following her death, Caroline Flack's family released a powerful message that the presenter wrote days before she died.

4. Coronavirus symptoms

High temperature is one of the symptoms of Covid-19. - Credit: Maksym Belchenko/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The fourth most searched-for term continues the Covid-19 theme with many looking up virus symptoms.

As the weeks passed, we knew more about what symptoms to look out for. According to the NHS, the main symptoms are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

5. Boris Johnson

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). - Credit: PA

The man at the centre of handling the pandemic in the UK has been prime minister Mr Johnson. He has been held more press conferences than we can count, and was briefly hospitalised in April after contracting coronavirus.

6. Coronavirus update

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administering. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Throughout the pandemic we have seen very regular updates - and plenty of changes to measures on our lives. From lockdowns to vaccines to tiers, there was a lot to keep up with!

7. Zoom

Video calls have become the norm during social distancing restrictions. - Credit: Sasha_Suzi/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus restrictions and social distancing created a boom for Zoom.

Many took part in weekly zoom quizzes, watch parties or just a good old catch up with this video chatting service.

8. Coronavirus tips

A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Many people in Norwich were searching for how to avoid getting the virus.

To summarise the government's advice: Wear a mask, wash your hands and keep a safe distance.

9. PS5

The highly-anticipated release of the PlayStation 5 arrived in the UK on November 19.

Queues outside Game in Chantry Place, Norwich, for the new PlayStation 5. - Credit: Submitted

Norwich saw long queues in the city shopping centre to get their hands on a console.

10. Kobe Bryant

LA Lakers' Kobe Bryant during the NBA Europe Live match at the O2 Arena, London in 2010. - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

In January 2020, NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven others who were on board.

The world was left mourning his death, whether they were basketball fans or not.