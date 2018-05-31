10 must do's at King's Lynn Mart

The King's Lynn Mart at night Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

The town's 186th traditional Mart has been officially opened. The Tuesday Market Place is set to be a buzz with activity for the next week as crowds flock to enjoy fairground rides and stalls at this year's Mart. Here are 10 must do's if you are planning to visit.

Dignataries had fun on the dodgems at the mart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dignataries had fun on the dodgems at the mart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

1. Dodgems- the tried and tested bumper cars is a popular among fairground lovers and one that attracts many people to the Mart.

2. Children's roundabout- run by chief steward Donald Gray, the ride is obviously a popular among children.

3. Waltzer- A must for people who like to go for a spin.

4. The Yeti- a ride that spins and bounces, it's one for the moderate thrill seekers.

Hotdog van at King's Lynn Mart. Picture: Sarah Hussain Hotdog van at King's Lynn Mart. Picture: Sarah Hussain

5. Extreme- a "white-knuckle" ride that reaches 23mph in a minute. According to its operator it is not a ride for the faint-hearted.

6. Super Bob- a fun and thrilling ride suitable for all ages. It travels at a moderate speed through a tunnel.

7. Hi-Energy- A family ride suitable for all ages.

The Waltzer is a popular ride among members of the public visiting the King's Lynn Mart. Picture: Sarah Hussain The Waltzer is a popular ride among members of the public visiting the King's Lynn Mart. Picture: Sarah Hussain

8. Huck-a-duck- the traditional fairground stall game is still a popular among Mart visitors.

9. Hotdogs- with the smell of onions spreading across the centre of town, there's no chance of resisting the temptation of a hotdog as you pass through.

10. Candy Floss- you can't go to a fairground and not get candy floss. Mr Gray puts it best: "It's like roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, they just go together."