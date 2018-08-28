Most popular children’s names of 2018 revealed
PUBLISHED: 18:10 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:10 27 November 2018
katrinaelena
As another year comes to a close BabyCentre has released its findings on which names made trends and topped charts.
Like last year Muhammad is the most popular name for boys in 2018 and Olivia tops the charts for girls as another non-mover.
This is what the top ten for each gender looks like:
Boys –
1. Muhammad
2. Oliver
3. Noah
4. Harry
5. Leo
6. George
7. Jack
8. Charlie
9. Freddie
10. Arthur
READ MORE: How popular is your name?
Girls –
1. Olivia
2. Sophia
3. Amelia
4. Lily
5. Ava
6. Emily
7. Ella
8. Isla
9. Mia
10. Aria