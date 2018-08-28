Search

Advanced search

Most popular children’s names of 2018 revealed

PUBLISHED: 18:10 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:10 27 November 2018

Did you name your baby any of the top ten names? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Did you name your baby any of the top ten names? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

katrinaelena

As another year comes to a close BabyCentre has released its findings on which names made trends and topped charts.

Like last year Muhammad is the most popular name for boys in 2018 and Olivia tops the charts for girls as another non-mover.

This is what the top ten for each gender looks like:

Boys –

1. Muhammad

2. Oliver

3. Noah

4. Harry

5. Leo

6. George

7. Jack

8. Charlie

9. Freddie

10. Arthur

READ MORE: How popular is your name?

Girls –

1. Olivia

2. Sophia

3. Amelia

4. Lily

5. Ava

6. Emily

7. Ella

8. Isla

9. Mia

10. Aria

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Man looking to jump off Norwich bridge rescued by police

Police at Novi Sad Bridge in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video No no no! Giant inflatable Santa causes traffic chaos

An inflatable Santa blocking Cromwell Road in Wisbech. Photo: Muhammad Fareed

Video Man jailed and told to give his collection of 5,000 rare bird eggs to Natural History Museum

Daniel Lingham Photo: Bill Smith

Video Do you still have a local? Almost a quarter of our pubs have closed since turn of the millennium

From Left: Nigel Davies, Jane Edrupt, Mary Seward (Deputy Mayor of North Walsham), Richard Cornwall and Sue Squires. Picture: Maurice Gray

Everything you need to know as Art Fair East returns to Norwich

Brian Korteling and Will Teather outside St Andrews Hall - the venue for Art Fair East 2018

Editor’s opinion: Tell me what you want Norfolk and Norwich to be like in 2040

What a fine city Norwich is - but what do we want it to be by 2040?
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast