News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Top T.rex and mammoth sculptures of GoGoDiscover trail revealed

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 AM September 23, 2022
Some of the top sculptures from the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail

Some of the top sculptures from the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail, from left, Arcadia, Really Woolly Mammoth and Girlguideasaurus - Credit: Break

Trail hunters were able to use the GoGoDiscover app as they searched for this summer’s superb sculptures on the streets of Norfolk. 

App users were also able to vote for their favourite of the 55 T.rex, 24 mammoths and the 100 mini T.rex Breakasuarus sculptures. 

With the sculptures removed from the trail route from September 10, trail volunteers have been getting the prehistoric posse ready for the GoGoDiscover auction at Norwich Cathedral on Wednesday, September 28.  

Ahead of the auction, the team from Break have revealed the top three from each category that proved most popular with voters. 

Top three T.rex 

Sirdavidsaurus Rex  
Location: Chantry Place Square 
Artist: Faye Rackham  
Sponsor: Mr Plastic Ltd 

Sirdavidsaurus GoGoDiscover T.rex sculpture at Chantry Place

Sirdavidsaurus Rex GoGoDiscover sculpture at Chantry Place - Credit: Break

Arcadia 
Location: Royal Arcade Norwich 
Artist: Dandelion Mosaics  
Sponsor: Royal Arcade 

Arcadia GoGoDiscover T.rex sculpture

Arcadia GoGoDiscover T.rex sculpture - Credit: Break

Most Read

  1. 1 Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home
  2. 2 Rugby club disciplines members after town's ‘whirlwind’ night of antics
  3. 3 Email blunder sees school send details of vulnerable children to all pupils
  1. 4 Mum's heartbreak at son's arrest after dad murdered in the street
  2. 5 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
  3. 6 Road closed and air ambulance called to north Norfolk estate
  4. 7 Butcher prepares to hang up cleaver for final time after 40 years in town
  5. 8 Martin Lewis issues meter reading warning ahead of energy price hike
  6. 9 Norwich bar ditching electricity in response to cost of living crisis
  7. 10 Norwich restaurant inundated with bookings after visit from renowned critic

Afternoon T.rex   
Location: Chantry Place 
Artist: Mik Richardson  
Sponsor: Chantry Place 

Afternoon T.rex GoGoDiscover sculpture

Afternoon T.rex GoGoDiscover sculpture - Credit: Break

Top three Mammoths 

Mammoth on Holiday   
Location: Cromer Pier 
Artist: Karis Youngman  
Sponsor: Norwich Accountancy Services Ltd 

Mammoth on Holiday GoGoDiscover sculpture at Cromer Pier

Mammoth on Holiday GoGoDiscover sculpture at Cromer Pier - Credit: Break

Buzz  
Location: Fairland Green, Wymondham 
Artist: Donna Newman - Eden Designs Murals  
Sponsor: Lovell Homes 

The Buzz mammoth GoGoDiscover sculpture

The Buzz mammoth sculpture was in Wymondham as part of the GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Lovell Homes

The Really Woolly Mammoth 
Location: St Nicholas Parish Church, Dereham 
Artist: The Many Merry Makers of the Really Woolly Mammoth  
Sponsor: Break 

Really Woolly Mammoth GoGoDiscover sculpture

Really Woolly Mammoth GoGoDiscover sculpture - Credit: Break

Top three Breakasaurus  

Pup  
Location: Jarrold, Norwich 
By: Sally Adams 

Pup GoGoDiscover Breakasaurus sculpture 

Pup GoGoDiscover Breakasaurus sculpture - Credit: Break

Girlguideasaurus  
Location: Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timberhill 
By: Girlguiding Norfolk County 

Girlguideasaurus GoGoDiscover Breakasaurus sculpture

Girlguideasaurus GoGoDiscover Breakasaurus sculpture - Credit: Break

A Teacher’s Desk  
Location: The Forum, Norwich 
By: White Woman Lane Junior School 

A Teacher's Desk Breakasaurus sculpture

A Teacher's Desk Breakasaurus sculpture - Credit: Break

Win your very own T.rex sculpture 

As part of the efforts to raise funds for Break, trail hunters have the chance to win their very own T.rex sculpture. 

Breakasaurus Rex, a medium-sized T.rex sculpture, has been adorned with decorative mosaic tiles by Norfolk artist Rebecca Amphlett. 

The Breakasarus Rex medium-sized T.rex sculpture is available to win in a Break raffle

The Breakasarus Rex medium-sized T.rex sculpture is available to win in a Break raffle - Credit: Break

GoGoDiscover Raffle tickets just £5 per entry and all proceeds will go towards transforming young lives, with the draw to be made on Monday, October 10. 

Buy your ticket at donate.givetap.co.uk/f/break/gogoraffle2022 

Chantry Place GoGoDiscover

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant


GoGoDiscover
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Food and Drink

Three Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A fire has broken out at Stody Estate in north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Smoke and flames billow into sky from farm blaze

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in late teens dies after car crashed into tree

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Mariana Valente (right) who died in a crash on the B1110 in North Elmham

Tribute paid to 'ray of sunshine' 18-year-old who died in crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon