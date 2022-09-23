Top T.rex and mammoth sculptures of GoGoDiscover trail revealed

Gallery

Some of the top sculptures from the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail, from left, Arcadia, Really Woolly Mammoth and Girlguideasaurus - Credit: Break

Trail hunters were able to use the GoGoDiscover app as they searched for this summer’s superb sculptures on the streets of Norfolk.

App users were also able to vote for their favourite of the 55 T.rex, 24 mammoths and the 100 mini T.rex Breakasuarus sculptures.

With the sculptures removed from the trail route from September 10, trail volunteers have been getting the prehistoric posse ready for the GoGoDiscover auction at Norwich Cathedral on Wednesday, September 28.

Ahead of the auction, the team from Break have revealed the top three from each category that proved most popular with voters.

Top three T.rex

Sirdavidsaurus Rex

Location: Chantry Place Square

Artist: Faye Rackham

Sponsor: Mr Plastic Ltd

Sirdavidsaurus Rex GoGoDiscover sculpture at Chantry Place - Credit: Break

Arcadia

Location: Royal Arcade Norwich

Artist: Dandelion Mosaics

Sponsor: Royal Arcade

Arcadia GoGoDiscover T.rex sculpture - Credit: Break

Afternoon T.rex

Location: Chantry Place

Artist: Mik Richardson

Sponsor: Chantry Place

Afternoon T.rex GoGoDiscover sculpture - Credit: Break

Top three Mammoths

Mammoth on Holiday

Location: Cromer Pier

Artist: Karis Youngman

Sponsor: Norwich Accountancy Services Ltd

Mammoth on Holiday GoGoDiscover sculpture at Cromer Pier - Credit: Break

Buzz

Location: Fairland Green, Wymondham

Artist: Donna Newman - Eden Designs Murals

Sponsor: Lovell Homes

The Buzz mammoth sculpture was in Wymondham as part of the GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Lovell Homes

The Really Woolly Mammoth

Location: St Nicholas Parish Church, Dereham

Artist: The Many Merry Makers of the Really Woolly Mammoth

Sponsor: Break

Really Woolly Mammoth GoGoDiscover sculpture - Credit: Break

Top three Breakasaurus

Pup

Location: Jarrold, Norwich

By: Sally Adams

Pup GoGoDiscover Breakasaurus sculpture - Credit: Break

Girlguideasaurus

Location: Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timberhill

By: Girlguiding Norfolk County

Girlguideasaurus GoGoDiscover Breakasaurus sculpture - Credit: Break

A Teacher’s Desk

Location: The Forum, Norwich

By: White Woman Lane Junior School

A Teacher's Desk Breakasaurus sculpture - Credit: Break

Win your very own T.rex sculpture

As part of the efforts to raise funds for Break, trail hunters have the chance to win their very own T.rex sculpture.

Breakasaurus Rex, a medium-sized T.rex sculpture, has been adorned with decorative mosaic tiles by Norfolk artist Rebecca Amphlett.

The Breakasarus Rex medium-sized T.rex sculpture is available to win in a Break raffle - Credit: Break

GoGoDiscover Raffle tickets just £5 per entry and all proceeds will go towards transforming young lives, with the draw to be made on Monday, October 10.

Buy your ticket at donate.givetap.co.uk/f/break/gogoraffle2022

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant



