Top T.rex and mammoth sculptures of GoGoDiscover trail revealed
Trail hunters were able to use the GoGoDiscover app as they searched for this summer’s superb sculptures on the streets of Norfolk.
App users were also able to vote for their favourite of the 55 T.rex, 24 mammoths and the 100 mini T.rex Breakasuarus sculptures.
With the sculptures removed from the trail route from September 10, trail volunteers have been getting the prehistoric posse ready for the GoGoDiscover auction at Norwich Cathedral on Wednesday, September 28.
Ahead of the auction, the team from Break have revealed the top three from each category that proved most popular with voters.
Top three T.rex
Sirdavidsaurus Rex
Location: Chantry Place Square
Artist: Faye Rackham
Sponsor: Mr Plastic Ltd
Arcadia
Location: Royal Arcade Norwich
Artist: Dandelion Mosaics
Sponsor: Royal Arcade
Afternoon T.rex
Location: Chantry Place
Artist: Mik Richardson
Sponsor: Chantry Place
Top three Mammoths
Mammoth on Holiday
Location: Cromer Pier
Artist: Karis Youngman
Sponsor: Norwich Accountancy Services Ltd
Buzz
Location: Fairland Green, Wymondham
Artist: Donna Newman - Eden Designs Murals
Sponsor: Lovell Homes
The Really Woolly Mammoth
Location: St Nicholas Parish Church, Dereham
Artist: The Many Merry Makers of the Really Woolly Mammoth
Sponsor: Break
Top three Breakasaurus
Pup
Location: Jarrold, Norwich
By: Sally Adams
Girlguideasaurus
Location: Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timberhill
By: Girlguiding Norfolk County
A Teacher’s Desk
Location: The Forum, Norwich
By: White Woman Lane Junior School
Win your very own T.rex sculpture
As part of the efforts to raise funds for Break, trail hunters have the chance to win their very own T.rex sculpture.
Breakasaurus Rex, a medium-sized T.rex sculpture, has been adorned with decorative mosaic tiles by Norfolk artist Rebecca Amphlett.
GoGoDiscover Raffle tickets just £5 per entry and all proceeds will go towards transforming young lives, with the draw to be made on Monday, October 10.
Buy your ticket at donate.givetap.co.uk/f/break/gogoraffle2022