Published: 11:47 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 12:18 PM July 15, 2021

Historic Wymondham is one of the top 10 places to live according to local estate agents. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk may get overlooked by some in favour of locations like Cornwall and the Cotswolds - but anyone who lives in the county knows its top spots.

Whether it is breathing in the sea air in coastal locations, enjoying city life in Norwich or relaxing in the countryside or by the Broads, Norfolk has lots to offer.

Jan Hytch, chairwoman of the Norwich and District Association of Estate Agents, and a partner at Arnolds Keys, said: "My preference has always been either to live right in the heart of the city, or right in the country.

"You either want the benefit of the beautiful countryside around you, but you don't mind getting in a car to get to most things. Or you want the convenience of the city, and rarely having to use a car.

"There are so many places to choose from and my choices change on a daily basis."

Jamie Minors, who runs Minors and Brady estate agents, with offices across Norfolk and Waveney in Norwich, Caister On Sea, Wroxham and Dereham as well as Lowestoft, Suffolk, said: "Norfolk holds many fond memories for many people who may have had holidays in the county and want to return to live here.

"One of my own favourites is Thorpe St Andrew, the place I grew up and went to school.

"Norfolk generally has great people, places with peaceful and private countryside walks, beautiful pubs, incredible period homes and high quality eateries."

Here's their top 10:

Thorpe St Andrew - east of Norwich with river access and close to Norwich city centre. On good bus routes, it also has a gym, supermarkets and easy access to the A47 and the Broadland Northway.

White Farm Lane, Thorpe St Andrew; £500,000-£525,000 A four bedroom detached property with parking for six vehicles and large gardens. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bramerton - peaceful and private, it has a good pub on the river called the Water's Edge and blissful walks nearby.

Caister-on-Sea - great coastal location with lovely people, local pubs with good atmosphere and a close-knit community.

Golden Triangle - property may cost more in this part of Norwich but it has the highest density of period homes as well as leafy, tree-lined roads, high quality eateries and pubs, good schools and a sense of a community often not seen in cities.

Trory Street in the Golden Triangle, for sale for £525,000. This is a commercial unit with a modern three bedroom apartment above. The unit is fully licensed to operate as a restaurant, cafe or pub with outside seating and permit parking available. - Credit: Minors & Bray

Wroxham - the heart of the Norfolk Broads, you can't beat this location, often overlooked in favour of the North Norfolk coastal retreats. But Wroxham offers some of the best fish and chip shops. Of course, it also offers the chance to get a boat and see the Broads and wildlife to spot while aboard.

Friar's Quay, Norwich - Right by the river, medieval buildings exist side by side with ultra-modern dwellings bringing peace and stillness. But the hustle and bustle of Gentleman’s Walk and the award-winning Norwich market are just a few minutes’ walk away.

Wymondham - Like a mini-Norwich, with its well-served historic town centre and stunning abbey and river running through, this bustling community sits just off the A11 for easy access to and from the county.

The tranquil Broads - Credit: Getty Images

Horning - Close to Wroxham, the village of Horning sits on the river Bure and is sometimes referred to as the prettiest village on the Broads.

Norfolk has gorgeous beaches - Credit: Archant

Wells-next-the- Sea - Quaint flint cottages and vast open sandy beaches lined with colourful beach huts are what Wells is best known for, but in more recent times it has gained a well-deserved reputation for excellent independent shops, cafes and restaurants too.

New Buckenham -Not-so-new, this location was founded in the 12th century and built within the moat to serve William d’Aubigny’s castle. New Buckenham was constructed around its green.



