Freddie Flintoff takes to the track in Norfolk for new Top Gear series

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:52 AM October 25, 2022
Undated BBC Handout Photo from Top Gear. Pictured: Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness

Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness in Thailand for the latest Top Gear series - Credit: PA Photo/BBC/Vincent Dolman

England cricket legend and Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff will be shown speeding around one of Norfolk's racetracks in the latest series of the BBC show.

Top Gear is returning to TV screens for its 33rd series on Sunday, October 30. 

It will see Flintoff and fellow presenters Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness take part in more hare-brained challenges, including a visit to the Adrian Flux Arena in King's Lynn. 

Flintoff took to the track at an F1 stock car meeting in Norfolk as part of a piece being filmed for the show back in September.

Undated BBC Handout Photo from Top Gear. Pictured: Freddie Flintoff stock car racing, Kings Lynn. PA

Freddie Flintoff went stock car racing in King's Lynn - Credit: PA Photo/BBC/James Cheadle

The former cricket star said: “I got a chance to do F1 stock cars, which I didn’t know what it was till I went and saw it properly - and then I’m still not sure what it was.

"It was fun. It was frightening. And there’s an element of skill and stupidity at the same time. It was like nothing I’ve experienced before. 

“It’s like a shale track, going around an oval, 700, 800 horsepower. And they’re just frames.

"Everything was off centre, the cars veer to the left. 

“Driving was one thing, but all the smashes and crashes, the entire atmosphere is just a sensory overload.

"I thought I was a bit out of my depth, but I managed to get through because it’s just bonkers.” 

Undated BBC Handout Photo from Top Gear. Pictured: Freddie Flintoff stock car racing, Kings Lynn. PA

Freddie Flintoff stock car racing in King's Lynn for Top Gear - Credit: PA Photo/BBC/James Cheadle

It's not the first time our region has featured on the show.

Back in early 2020 the Top Gear team were at RAF Marham to race an F-35B Lightning jet in a McLaren Speedtail.

Former presenter Jeremy Clarkson raced the sun overnight in 2011, driving through the night in a Jaguar XJ to to get from Land's End to Lowestoft before the sun rose, winning with five minutes to spare.

The new five-episode series will see the three presenters also visit Thailand, which saw Flintoff stuck in Covid isolation while Harris and McGuinness hurled themselves down a hill in wooden go-karts. 

Fast car lovers will also get a kick out of this series’ trip to Germany, which gives the presenters the opportunity to test the potential of three supercars – the Ferrari 296 GTB, the Porsche Cayman GT4, and the £3.2m Pagani Huayra BC Roadster – on the legendary derestricted autobahn. 

