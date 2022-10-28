Freddie Flintoff says best moment in new Top Gear series was in Norfolk

Freddie Flintoff has revealed his favourite moment of the new Top Gear series was a trip to Norfolk where he took part in an adrenaline-pumping challenge.

The BBC presenter and England cricket legend visited back in September where he was filmed taking part in F1 stock car racing.

His visit to Norfolk will form part of an episode in the 33rd series of Top Gear, which will return to TV screens on Sunday, October 30.

Speaking ahead of the series launch, Flintoff said the experience was a mix of thrill and fear.

Freddie Flintoff stock car racing in King's Lynn for Top Gear - Credit: PA Photo/BBC/James Cheadle

"For me, the biggest but also the most enjoyable challenge I had was the F1 stock car racing," he said. "I got a chance to race in a sport that I didn’t really know anything about or even knew existed. I didn’t know the dangers of it, the speed of it all, or how hard it was.

"I think I enjoyed it. There were elements that I enjoyed but at the same time I was fearful because you are aware of what can go wrong, like hitting walls and smashing into other cars.

"It can be a scary sport."

Despite the countless hair-raising challenges set by the Top Gear producers, Flintoff said he was "thrown in the deep end" in a "proper race in front of thousands of people".

He added: "I think that’s just the nature of the stuff I do on the show now, and I’ve learnt to just get on with it and get stuck in - there’s no time for anything else.

"Everyone there was so accommodating. Frankie and his lad who trained us were initially a bit nervous I think but then I showed them I wasn’t too bad so I think he enjoyed it as well.

"The racing itself is a total sensory overload and it’s a world which I don’t know; there are loads of different noises, different smells and everyone is dirty.

The Top Gear team visited the Adrian Flux Arena in King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

"It’s definitely a different form of motorsport to what I’ve experienced before, but what I took away from it was the amount of skill needed to do it and how good these fellas are, and how good it was of them to just let me go into their world and have a go."

The new five-episode series will see Flintoff and fellow presenters Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness also visit Thailand and Germany.