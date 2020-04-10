Video

Your chance to get your garden judged by Alan Titchmarsh for hospice fundraiser

Garrdener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh. Picture: Channel 5 Archant

Amateur gardeners will be able to have their gardens judged by Alan Titchmarsh in an online competition to raise funds for a new hospice.

Mark Nicholas, chief executive of Priscilla Bacon Norfolk Hospice Care, in the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity shop in Drayton. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE Mark Nicholas, chief executive of Priscilla Bacon Norfolk Hospice Care, in the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity shop in Drayton. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

As the country has gone into coronavirus lockdown, Norfolk’s Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity has launched its Planting for Priscilla contest which is open to anyone.

Artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice Artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

The charity embarked on its £12.5m fundraiser in 2019 to build a new hospice next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, to replace the Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Unthank Road, Norwich.

Priscilla Bacon Hospice logo. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice Priscilla Bacon Hospice logo. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

So far just over £5m has been raised for the new palliative care hospice.

The gardening competition is asking people to share their gardens and outdoor displays via photos and virtual video tours on the charity’s social media channels and website up until July 10. The £5 entry fee will go towards the appeal.

Mr Titchmarsh said: “As well as the joy a beautiful garden can bring, outdoor space is so important for our health and well-being, and it is widely agreed that gardening can reduce stress. So there has never been a better time to exercise those green fingers. I encourage everyone to join in with Planting for Priscilla, as your garden will provide spiritual and physical sustenance not only to you, but to those who can enjoy your handiwork online.”

Mark Nicholas, chief executive of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Alan has agreed to judge our gardening competition. We want him to see the wonderful variety of gardens that the country has to offer. From amateurs to enthusiasts, all gardens are eligible, so your window boxes, patio plants, hanging baskets, children’s gardens, vegetable patches and gardens large and small can be entered.”

The winners from each category will be awarded a prize sponsored by Jarrold.

Categories are window boxes/hanging baskets/patio pots, perfectly pink plants, children’s garden (13 and under), vegetable patch, small garden (up to 100m2) and large garden (over to 100m2).

To enter Planting for Priscilla visit www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or contact the fundraising team on 0330 2234274 or enquiries@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk

To find out updates on the appeal follow @PBHospice on Twitter and search Priscilla Bacon Hospice on Facebook.