Church fundraiser receives royal recognition

The High Sheriff of Norfolk, Lady Clare Agnew presents top fundraiser, Paul Nicholls, with the Prince of Wales's Certificate watched by the congregation at St Peter and St Paul Church in Burgh Castle. Picture: NORFOLK CHURCHES TRUST Norfolk Churches Trust

A Broads church has received a £1,000 boost thanks to a dedicated fundraiser.

Paul Nicholls, who raised just under £2,000 for the Norfolk Churches Trust last year, received the Prince of Wales's Certificate after being crowned top fundraiser in the county for the trust.

Mr Nicholls raised the money by visiting 50 churches in last year's Norfolk Churches Trust annual bike ride.

He received a signed certificate from the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Lady Clare Agnew, a member of the trust's advisory council, at St Peter and St Paul Church in Burgh Castle near Great Yarmouth.

The village church will receive half of Mr Nicholls' fundraising total.

It was the second year in a row he has received royal recognition from the Prince of Wales, patron of the Norfolk Churches Trust.

This year's Norfolk Churches Trust bike ride takes place on September 14.