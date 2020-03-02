11 of the best north Norfolk circular walks

The Norfolk Coast Path passes by Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

The launch of a new circular walk between Holkham and Wells-next-the-Sea has been greeted with cheers from nature lovers near and far.

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. Picture: Stuart Anderson A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. Picture: Stuart Anderson

And with sunny spring days finally in sight, now is the time to start planning your next hike.

And there is no lack of spots for a stroll - there are now 29 circular routes off the Norfolk Coastal Path.

Here are 11 more brilliant north Norfolk circular walks to try which let you enjoy both the spectacular coast as well as the beautiful countryside.

1. Cromer to Fellbrigg - 6 miles.

Starting from Cromer's Meadow Road car park, this walk quickly shifts from town to country.

The path follows Weaver's Way, past the Gothic revivialist Cromer Hall and through the sleepy village of Felbrigg.

The trails loops around back to Cromer via the wooded hills of East Runton.

2. Bacton - 4.5 miles.

This walk that starts in the seaside village of Bacton and heads inland past a couple of historic churches, St Andrew's and St Margaret at Witton.

The route is mostly flat and open with pleasant views across the fields.

There are opportunities for refreshments on the return section, as well as the beach for picnics.

3. Roman Camp - 9 miles.

Three are several car parks along the route of this lengthy walk, which takes in the summit of Beacon Hill, also known as 'Roman Camp'.

The hill is part of the Cromer ridge, and at 103 metres above sea level is the highest point in the whole of East Anglia.

The route also includes a stretch along the coast from Cromer, and along the cliffs at West Runton towards Beeston Bump.

4. Weybourne - 5 miles.

Crunch along the shingle beach at Weybourne beach on this stroll - a spot popular with anglers and a launching site for several commercial fishing vessels.

The route then turns inland past The Quag, a large pool that often plays host to interesting birds, and then ascents onto Kelling Heath.

There's a great view of Weybourne village from the top, and pubs, cafes and tea rooms on the route back.

5. Trimingham - 2 miles.

A short walk over fields, along tracks and down quiet lanes, this walk starts by the church of St John the Baptist's Head - one of only three churches to bear this name.

The church's impressively restored rood screen and stained glass windows can still be admired.

This walk is accessible from the Sanders bus service No.5, which stops at Broadwood Close.

6. Happy Valley - 1.5 miles.

This walk may be short but there's plenty to see.

The route follows the clifftop path out of Cromer uphill, before a wander down through Warren Woods.

In springtime, you'll be greeted by a carpet of bluebells and white ransoms.

7. Blakeney - 7.5 miles.

Starting from the car park at Blakeney, this walk offers stunning views across the grazing marshes on a loop around to Cley next the Sea.

The inland stretch then heads west into the high ground of the Wiveton Down Nature Reserve.

Heading back down to the coast, you reach Morston Salt Marshes before a quick stroll back into the village of Blakeney.

8. Brancaster and Brancaster Staithe - 4.5 miles.

This is actually two walks for the price of one - both about 4.5 miles in length and accessible from Brancaster village.

The more westerly walk winds down country lanes before heading back out to the sand dunes from where you can see the sea beyond.

The other walk starts at the neighbouring village of Burnham Deepdale, heading inland to a Barrow Common before looping to the coast, and then running parallel to Brancaster March for the return stretch.

9. Cockthorpe - 5.5 miles.

Beginning from the coastal village of Morston, the route first takes you along the salt marsh to a large pool, where you turn inland.

The walk then leads to Cockthorpe, which stands on a ridge and offers stunning views all around.

Heading back, you pass by the old Langham airfield - now home to poultry sheds - which in the Second World War was a base for Beaufighters, Hurricanes, Mosquitoes and Wellingtons.

10. Salthouse - 5 miles.

Salt from seawater was produced here as early as the 11th century.

This walk starts in the village near the shop and pub, and meanders upwards to Salthouse Heath, from where there are views from Sheringham to Blakeney Point and beyond.

The route passes over Sarbury Hill, which in earlier centuries was called Salt Hill.

11. Sea Palling - 6 miles.

Sea Palling - with its offshore reefs and the small bays they have created - is unique on the Norfolk coast.

You may see the occasional seal or a low flying flock of terns here.

The walk passes the site of the medieval village of Eccles-Juxta-Mare, which was lost to coastal erosion in the late 16th century.

*To find more circular walks in Norfolk, visit www.nationaltrail.co.uk.

