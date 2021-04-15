New Toolstation store opens six weeks after planning approval

Published: 1:33 PM April 15, 2021

Toolstation has opened its new branch in Wymondham. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A national building supplies firm wasted no time in getting its newest Norfolk branch in a position to welcome customers.

Toolstation was given the go-ahead last month to take over a unit on the Gateway 11 Business Park in Wymondham, and immediately started the hiring process to fill the seven new jobs created.

The new trade store opened on April 12, to coincide with the easing of lockdown restrictions which saw a large increase in footfall across the county.

It will be open seven days per week, with reduced hours on Sundays.

Staff on the opening day of the new Toolstation branch in Wymondham. - Credit: Toolstation

Store manager Dan Flatt said: "We are pleased to have opened the new store to help support local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Wymondham.

"We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task."