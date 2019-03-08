Search

How your old tools could change lives

PUBLISHED: 10:49 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 09 October 2019

Minister Paul Smith of the Wymondham Baptist Church with some children and a few of the tools that are being collected for the Tools With a Mission event. From left, Henry Burke, seven; Adele Kenny, nine; Daisy Burke, 10; and Olivia Smith, five. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People are being urged to donate old tools so they can be refurbished and used to help trades people in developing countries.

Tools With a Mission is an Ipswich-based charity which collects unwanted tools, refurbishes them and creates trade kits for people working in the trade industry in poverty stricken communities.

People in Wymondham have been urged to support the charity's latest appeal by dropping unwanted tools at the collection point inside Wymondham Baptist Church on Queen Street.

The charity is looking to collect gardening, carpentry, mechanical, and sewing tools, as well as stationery for children.

Donations will be welcome from 10am-2pm on Saturday, October 19.

Paul Smith, the church's minister, said: "We are all very blessed in Wymondham. While our church celebrates the blessings of the harvest season, we are delighted to welcome the town to join us in giving thanks, by changing lives far away."

