Too boo or not to boo - the question for City fans as Paul Lambert returns

Paul Lambert when he was in charge at Norwich. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

To boo or not to boo - that will be the question for many Norwich fans heading to Carrow Road for the visit of arch rivals Ipswich on Sunday.

The clash will have an extra edge to it given that it will see the return of former Norwich City boss Paul Lambert, who is now plying his trade as manager of the Tractor Boys.

Lambert led the Canaries from League One to the Premier League with superb successive promotions in his three seasons at the helm of the Carrow Road club.

But the former Celtic and Scotland midfielder will be leading Ipswich out to face City on Sunday, having arrived at the Suffolk club following spells in charge of Aston Villa, Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke.

Any Ipswich manager is likely to get a torrid reception from the Norwich faithful, but is Lambert likely to receive the traditional welcome?

Certainly not according to the City fans we spoke to.

Adrian Pease, 60, from Copenhagen Way in Norwich, said he would not be booing Lambert on Sunday.

Mr Pease said: “He could’ve gone anywhere but Ipswich - but that’s it. I don’t like what he’s done but he did a good job when he was here.

“We had a good few seasons under him but we’ve got even better now. It’s the best football (under Daniel Farke) I’ve seen for years and years.”

City fan Michael Dashfield, 58, of Grove Walk in Norwich, said he would “definitely not” be turning on Lambert, although could understand if others did.

He said: “I think Paul did a very, very good job at Norwich City and life moves on. He doesn’t deserve that.

“Unfortunately I do think he will get booed because there are so many fans that are just so blinkered, and because of the disregard against Ipswich I think he will get booed and that’s a shame.”

Ed Ellis, 74, from Gorleston, said it “was a possibility” that Lambert would get booed although he would not be booing himself.

Mr Ellis, who predicted City would win 3-1, said: “He did a brilliant job at Norwich and I’m sure Ipswich fans will hope he does a brilliant job at Ipswich.”

Robert Taylor, 69, from Spixworth, who would not boo Lambert, said: “He did a fantastic job when he was here. I can understand why some of them would boo him, just because of the Ipswich thing.”