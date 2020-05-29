Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

A Beccles-based actor who shot to fame in a nine-year stint on The Bill has died.

Actor Tony Scannell turning on the Christmas Lights in Castle Mall in 2001. PHOTO: Paul Hewitt Actor Tony Scannell turning on the Christmas Lights in Castle Mall in 2001. PHOTO: Paul Hewitt

Tony Scannell passed away aged 74 on Wednesday.

Born in Cork in 1945, the son of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Tom Scannell, the rising star featured in Flash Gordon in 1980, before starring in more than 230 episodes of The Bill as DS Ted Roach from 1984 until 1993.

He briefly resumed the role in 2000 for two episodes.

In 2016, he featured in With Love From... Suffolk, showcasing the best of the county in eight different, 10-minute stories.

The father-of-three was a frequent supporter of local acting groups, including helping pupils at Hobart High School in Loddon in 2015, with a specially recorded role to be played out before every performance of the school’s musical that year.

The actor also featured in another film shot in East Anglia - The Haunting of Harry Payne - alongside fellow The Bill star Graham Cole.

Taking to Twitter following the news, Mr Cole said: “Very sad news indeed. I worked with Tony on a film, possibly one of his last performances.

Tony Scannell. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Tony Scannell. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

“A talented actor and great character. RIP Tony.”