Freebridge Community Housing chief Tony Hall retires

PUBLISHED: 15:54 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 07 January 2020

Tony Hall, who is retiring as chief executive of Freebridge Picture: Matthew Usher

© Archant Norfolk 2012

The chief executive of a housing association is retiring almost 14 years after helping to launch it.

Tony Hall became chief executive of Freebridge Community Housing after it took over West Norfolk council's housing stock in 2006.

He was previously director of community with the council and oversaw the transfer of almost 7,000 homes to the newly established social landlord.

Since then the organisation has made an impact through activities such as the decent homes improvement programme, the regeneration of Hillington Square, taking over the ownership and management of Providence Street Community Centre and the Discovery Centre, and developing many new homes.

Mr Hall said: "After 14 years, I feel that I have completed the work I originally set out to do at Freebridge. Being chief executive, working with a great team of people, making a difference in our communities, has been the greatest professional joy of my life.

"I will be leaving a great organisation, with a strong board and leadership team and a committed, professional group of employees who are working hard to deliver great services for our customers and communities."

Andy Walder, chair of Freebridge said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Tony for everything he has achieved for the organisation over the last 14 years. It has been a pleasure to work with him and he will be greatly missed.

"We look forward to beginning the search for our next chief executive. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to make a real difference in west Norfolk and deliver our strategic goals."

Recruitment will begin shortly for Mr Hall's replacement and it is hoped that the new chief executive will be announced later this spring. Details of the role, including how to apply, will be announced on the Freebridge website shortly, www.freebridge.org.uk.

