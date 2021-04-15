News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stately home to host work by famous sculptor

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:21 AM April 15, 2021   
Royal Norfolk Show vice-president Lord Cholmondeley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lord Cholmondeley, owner of Houghton Hall, which will host an exhibition by the sculptor Tony Cragg. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Visitors to Houghton Hall can soon witness works by one of the UK's most celebrated sculptors. 

Sculptures by Turner Prize winner Tony Cragg will go on show both around the grounds and inside the stately home, which is between Fakenham and King's Lynn.

Tony Cragg's sculpture, Migrant. Mr Cragg's work will go on show at Houghton Hall in Norfolk. 

Tony Cragg's sculpture, Migrant. Mr Cragg's work will go on show at Houghton Hall in Norfolk. - Credit: Charles Duprat

The showing will follow a series of contemporary art exhibitions at Houghton since 2015, which has included shows by Damien Hirst in 2018 and Anish Kapoor in 2020.

Lord David Cholmondeley, owner of Houghton, said: "I am particularly grateful to Tony for the chance to show his sculptures here in Norfolk, and for agreeing to curate the exhibition himself.

"I have always been a great admirer of his work, and it will be incredibly exciting to see how it will come together and interact with the historic landscape and interiors of Houghton."

Tony Cragg's sculpture, It is, It isn't. Mr Cragg's work will go on show at Houghton Hall in Norfolk. 

Tony Cragg's sculpture, It is, It isn't. Mr Cragg's work will go on show at Houghton Hall in Norfolk. - Credit: Charles Duprat

Mr Cragg's large bronze and steel sculptures will be displayed in the garden, while smaller pieces - including several new works made specially for the exhibition - will be on show in the hall's state rooms and gallery. 

The sculptor, 72, was born in Liverpool and won the Turner Prize in 1988, the same year he was chosen to represent the UK at the Venice Biennale.

Tony Cragg's sculpture, Runner. Mr Cragg's work will go on show at Houghton Hall in Norfolk. 

Tony Cragg's sculpture, Runner. Mr Cragg's work will go on show at Houghton Hall in Norfolk. - Credit: Michael Richter

Mr Cragg was awarded the Praemium Imperiale Award in Tokyo in 2007 and the Lifetime Achievement in Contemporary Sculpture Award in 2017.

He has lived in Wuppertal, Germany, since 1977.

Lord Cholmondeley added:  "As life is no longer, for the moment, as we once knew it due to the challenges of Covid-19, we have been faced with some extraordinary logistical problems; not least transporting exhibits to the UK from Tony’s studio in Germany.

Houghton Hall, between Fakenham and King's Lynn, is set to reopen to the public following the corona

Tony Cragg's sculpture will go on show at Houghton Hall in Norfolk.  - Credit: IAN BURT

"I would especially like to thank Dorotheum and Thaddaeus Ropac Gallery for their support as this year’s exhibition sponsors.’’

Tickets - which go on sale from April 19 - are £18, free for under 18s and £10 for students. To book, visit www.houghtonhall.com.

Covid safety measures in place will include admission for pre-booked ticket holders only, restricted numbers on site and no guided tours - only self-guided. 

Tony Cragg's sculpture, Ferryman. Mr Cragg's work will go on show at Houghton Hall in Norfolk. 

Tony Cragg's sculpture, Ferryman. Mr Cragg's work will go on show at Houghton Hall in Norfolk. - Credit: Charles Duprat

