Community pride celebrated as Tommy statues are installed in town’s poppy memorial garden

Lowestoft Town Council have installed two There But Not There silhouettes in the poppy memorial garden at Belle Vue Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

They provide a “poignant reminder” of the lives lost in battle.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the There But Not There silhouettes in the poppy memorial garden at Belle Vue Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Town Council One of the There But Not There silhouettes in the poppy memorial garden at Belle Vue Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Town Council

And as a town council praises “a real sense of community pride and respect” being shown in the memorial garden of a popular park, two new Tommy silhouette statues have been unveiled.

Last month, the impressive Poppy Memorial Garden was dedicated in Belle Vue Park, Lowestoft during a special Suffolk Remembers ceremony – as the park’s new poppy-shaped memorial garden, featuring more than 3,000 knitted poppies and two Tommy benches, were unveiled.

This week, Lowestoft Town Council installed two There But Not There silhouettes awarded to them by the Armed Forces Convenant.

A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: “The poppy memorial garden at Belle Vue Park continues to receive a stream of visitors, who admire the vibrant poppies knitted by Poppies by the Sea and take time to reflect as we move nearer to Remembrance Sunday and particularly the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

“The town council has been appreciative of the many positive comments received since it installed the garden, with the commemorative benches and bin, at the start of October. The people of the town are rightly proud of the role Lowestoft played in the Great War and are showing their thanks and respect by visiting and caring for the garden.

“The two There But Not There silhouettes provide a poignant reminder of those lives, which were cut short when they were lost in battle.”

Town mayor Ian Graham added: “There is a real sense of community pride and respect. The people of the town have done us proud.”

This Sunday as the country remembers the Armistice, there will be an event at Sparrows Nest, Lowestoft starting at 6.15pm.

The beacon will be lit, church bells will ring out and the Salvation Army band will entertain as part of a community singalong of favourite songs of the era. All are welcome to attend.

Are you organising an event in the Lowestoft or Waveney area?

Let us know by emailing your photos and details to mark.boggis@archant.co.uk