‘Looking forward to a rest’ - Twins Tommy and Eva, 3, raise almost £50k in marathon fundraiser

Twins Tommy and Eva completed The Team Tommy's Marathon Month to help raise much-needed funds for life-changing surgery for their three-year-old twin, Tommy, Picture: Victoria Archant

A pair of twins have completed their final mile 31 days after setting off on a fundraising marathon to pay for life changing surgery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Twins Tommy and Eva completed The Team Tommy's Marathon Month to help raise much-needed funds for life-changing surgery for their three-year-old twin, Tommy, Picture: Victoria Twins Tommy and Eva completed The Team Tommy's Marathon Month to help raise much-needed funds for life-changing surgery for their three-year-old twin, Tommy, Picture: Victoria

Three-year-old Tommy and Eva Monument from Wroxham crossed the finish line at Eaton Park on Sunday alongside their friend Theo, having raised more than £49,000 fund surgery for Tommy.

He was born with a diaphragmatic hernia, causing periventricular leukomalacia and at four years old he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy affecting all four of his limbs.

Tommy’s mum, Alex Monument, said: “It’s been brilliant, Tommy and Eva are very proud of themselves, they’ve been out in rain pretty much every day through October which was really good fun for them, but I think they’re looking forward to a rest now.

“They’ve been walking in lots of different places, so like local walks to us in Wroxham, we’ve been going to their grandparents down in Poole, anywhere really, they’ve been doing it in lots of parks and green spaces.

Tommy and his mum Alex at Eaton Park after completing Team Tommy's Marathon Month Picture: Victoria Tommy and his mum Alex at Eaton Park after completing Team Tommy's Marathon Month Picture: Victoria

“We just had to try and think of a good fundraiser which we could do socially distanced and Tommy and Eva love getting out in all weathers, so we thought doing a marathon throughout the month would be a nice challenge for them, getting out and doing a mile every day, it’s just turned into a muddy puddle hunt every day.”

Tommy, who completed the marathon in his Wizzybug electric wheelchair, is unable to sit, stand or walk unaided, and suffers daily discomfort and pain, however he has now been accepted to receive treatment at Portland Hospital in London, between April and June next year.

You may also want to watch:

The family still need to raise a little more money to afford its £80,000 price.

Eva and his mum Alex at Eaton Park after completing Team Tommy's Marathon Month Picture: Victoria Eva and his mum Alex at Eaton Park after completing Team Tommy's Marathon Month Picture: Victoria

The spinal operation would permanently reduce the discomfort Tommy feels and it may allow him to gain more independence, even possibly enabling him to walk.

It would also reduce the need for more invasive surgeries throughout his childhood and daily medication.

Ms Monument thanked all of those who had already donated: “It’s been incredible, it started out as just friends and family and now its spread to people who’ve just seen Tommy or heard about him and the comments and people offering to help has just been amazing.

“Everyone has just been so incredibly generous and kind, there’s so many lovely comments, it’s amazing.”

Twins Tommy and Eva completed The Team Tommy's Marathon Month to help raise much-needed funds for life-changing surgery for their three-year-old twin, Tommy, Picture: Victoria Twins Tommy and Eva completed The Team Tommy's Marathon Month to help raise much-needed funds for life-changing surgery for their three-year-old twin, Tommy, Picture: Victoria

Anyone wishing to donate can do so on the family’s Just Giving page.